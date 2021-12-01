Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Bolan Mail back on track after two years

It is dubbed as the least expensive train in Pakistan

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Bolan Mail back on track after two years—Photo: File

Quetta to Karachi Bolan Mail is back on track after two years of suspension caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The train will leave Quetta at 11am and reach Karachi at 7:55pm while it will leave from Karachi’s city station at 6am and arrive in Quetta at 3:40pm.

The economy ticket is priced at Rs1,000 while the AC standard ticket will cost Rs2,400.

Chairman Standing Committee on Railways Senator Qasim Ranjho inaugurated the train on Wednesday. It is the least expensive of all trains operated by the Pakistan Railways, he says.

A night coach train will also be run from Quetta and other improvements about the services could be expected soon, he said.

After departing from Quetta, the train will travel to Kolpur, Machh, Aab-e-Gum, Sibbi, Domki, Bakhtiarabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Dera Allahyar, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Larkana, Badha, Radhan, Rahmani Nagar, Dadu, Sehwan Sharif, and the University of Sindh in Jamshoro.

It will also stop at Kotri, Bradabad, Jangshahi, Landhi and Drug Road.

The train will makes stops at the same places when going back from Karachi.

