How birthright citizenship eludes Karachi’s Bengali-speakers

In 2001, NARA or the National Alien Registration Authority introduced a new rule. If you register as an ‘alien’ in Pakistan, you will be given rights to work, own a SIM card, and open a bank account. You can get a private education and be treated at private hospitals. You would not, however, have the right to travel abroad and you would not be able to vote.

The government thought this would be an attractive option for people who did not have computerized national identity cards (CNIC) in Pakistan, like many Bengali-speaking people.

It was wrong. They wanted nothing to do with it. No one wanted to be declared an alien.

There are an estimated three million Bengali-speakers divided among 126 communities in Karachi and its suburbs alone. They provide an important perspective on how people inhabit a margin and struggle against red lines drawn by a state that does not recognize their citizenship status.

Approximately, eight hundred thousand people live in Karachi’s Machhar Colony out of which 60% are Bengali-speaking. Approximately four hundred thousand of them are stateless. But how did they acquire this status when history tells a very different story.

Some Bengali-speaking families were already present in Pakistan and many came after the creation of Bangladesh in 1971. The old 1952 Citizen Act was subsequently updated according to the needs. The law then said that any Bengali-speaker living in West Pakistan before 1971 was entitled to citizenship.

By 1973, then Prime Minister Zulfikar Bhutto started a regime to provide manual national identity cards (MNIC) to those who came to West Pakistan as migrants. However, the policy changed three decades later and this is where the trouble started.

NARA and the prejudice against Bengali-speaking people

In 1996, the then Frontier Constabulary Inspector General Afzal Ali Shigri authored a report titled “Report on Illegal Immigrants and Afghan Refugees in Pakistan.” This report had a profound impact on the identification crisis of Bengali-speaking people.

Nausheen H. Anwar, in her research paper, argues that Shigri’s objective was to formulate for the first time a comprehensive national policy on immigration.

During Benazir Bhutto’s second government (1993-1996), officials were concerned with the potential risk posed by the undocumented migrants from Bangladesh. The officials thought that they were a threat to Pakistan’s economic prosperity and would create a demographic imbalance in Karachi.

The Shigri Report, casted migrants as a profound threat to Pakistan’s internal security. It proved the harbinger of a key shift in Pakistan’s citizenship rules. Subsequently, a new biometric system was introduced which was managed by NADRA. NARA was also established at the same time but later merged into NADRA.

“In 2000, NADRA was created, and under its umbrella came the National Alien Registration Law, which gave birth to an institution called NARA,” explains Tahera Hassan, a lawyer and director of Imkaan Welfare Organization, which has been working closely with the stateless people of Machhar colony.

The new authority started blocking all CNICs issued to Bengali speakers. “After this law took effect, there was discrimination against the Bengali-spkeaing community,” she says. They were forced to provide their biometric details to NARA. Once they were registered under NARA, their citizenship was cancelled.

NARA was merged into NADRA in 2015 under a presidential ordinance.

Why does birthright citizenship act not work here?

Half of the problems acquiring citizenship should end at the door of the Constitution, which says that anyone born in Pakistan is quite simply a citizen. But a NARA’s law for the registration of minors as aliens conflicts with this birthright act.

Instead of granting citizenship to Bengali-speaking people who were born here, NADRA blocked the ID cards issued to their parents. Without parents’ ID cards, they can’t get a CNIC.

According to NADRA Ordinance 2000, applicants have a right to appeal the authority’s decision before the interior secretary. The decisions on these appeals are to be made within 40 days, but for many Bengali-speaking people, it’s an endless wait.

Mukhlis Rajab Ali, who is from a Bengali-speaking family, decided to take this head on. For his family’s CNICs he “had to visit more than a hundred times within six months but my family’s CNICs were not unblocked,” he said. “After that, I went to the Sindh High Court and pursued a case against NADRA. The court ordered NADRA to provide us CNICs but they did not comply. I went back to the Sindh High Court and filed a contempt of court case against NADRA. My CNIC got unblocked within days.”

Many citizens got trapped in the NARA system because they had no knowledge and awareness about it. They just wanted to have an identity card. Many people working here are fishermen and they had their reasons to get a NARA card so they could go back to their work on the sea. But getting a NARA card has cancelled out their citizenship as Pakistani for the rest of their lives until the law amends.

What does NADRA require from Bengalis?

Bengali-speaking people with blocked ID cards have to undergo a cumbersome process to appeal the decision. The process, however, is often riddled with discrimination and personal prejudices come into play.

“Once we enter a NADRA center and tell them that we are Bengali, they start with a list of things that the officer asks us to submit,” explains rights activist Abdul Qadir, who is Bengali-speaking. “We need to submit our father’s, mother’s and grandparent’s CNICs. If we manage to submit those documents, we are asked to wait for a review and that review can go up to a person’s lifetime. The process never ends.”

The unending demands for proof unspool. The imam of Jama Masjid Al-Miraj, Basir Uddin, jokes that had they known they would have been asked to provide so much evidence of their existence in Pakistan, their grandparents “would have saved the wrappers of toffees and chocolates from that era”.

Many families simply don’t have the documents themselves and being asked to produce them thirty years later is a demand next to impossible to fulfil even if the family wants to.