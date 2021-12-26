Sunday, December 26, 2021  | 21 Jamadilawal, 1443
Benazir Bhutto Anniversary: Bilawal in Larkana, Rehman launches book

Rehman Malik: Zardari has become politically active again

Posted: Dec 26, 2021
Posted: Dec 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 24 mins ago

Pakistan People Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday arrived in Larkana to attend the death anniversary commemoration of his mother and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

He will address the event on Monday, December 27.

PPP leader Rehman Malik, meanwhile, has launched a book titled Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

The book was launched on the eve of 14h death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto at the Institute of Research and Reforms (IRR), which Rehman heads as the chairman.

Addressing the book launch in Islamabad, Rehman said it was a misconception that the PPP government failed to investigate the assassination during its five-year term. All the perpetrators were identified, arrested and prosecuted, he said adding that the court sentenced them to jail terms. 

The former interior minister said Asif Ali Zardari has become politically active again and the government felt alarmed over it.

REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend

He said whenever Zardari joins the game, his opponents face certain defeat and the way the government was panicking indicated that there was something fishy.

To a question, the PPP leader said that if Nawaz Sharif wants to return to the country no one was going to stop him.

Benazir Bhutto was killed in a suicide blast in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007, a few months after her return to Pakistan after eight years of political exile in London.

The PPP has been holding death anniversary commemorations at Garhi Khua Bux near Larkana since 2008.

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Monday, December 27.

Benazir Bhutto
 
