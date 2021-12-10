Bedtime with body parts: Karachi woman dismembers 70-year-old man

A woman stabbed a 70-year-old man, dismembered the body, and slept with its parts in her apartment located in Karachi’s Saddar, the police said Friday.

According to the investigation officer, the suspect’s neighbours called up the police late Thursday night. They complained that a hand and other parts of a body were seen outside her house.

When the police arrived at the site, they saw a dismembered body in the house. “The woman was sleeping in another room. She had bloodstains on her clothes and hands. She was inebriated,” the SSP said.

The neighbours told the police that the suspect and victim often got into arguments related to money. Both of them had been living together for a while. It is, however, not yet confirmed if they were married.

The police have arrested her and begun an investigation into the case. The house has been sealed and the body has been sent for a forensic examination.

The story will be updated as details come in