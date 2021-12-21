Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Balochistan reports 19 suspected Omicron cases

Patients quarantined in Kalaat

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 10 mins ago

Health officials in the Balochistan province have reported at least 19 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. However, the cases have not been confirmed by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) yet.

Balochistan Health Department officials say the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for verification.

Dr Naqibullah Niazi, the in-charge of the Covid-19 operation cell, says all the 19 suspected Omicron cases were reported from the Kalat district.

The patients have tested positive for Covid-19 and the symptoms suggest that they have been infected by the Omicron variant, he says.

The health department officials said that the suspected patients have been quarantined in Kalat and their samples have been sent to NIH Islamabad for verification.

Doctors have been using genome sequencing to identify Omicron infections.

The genome sequencing report for Balochistan’s suspected cases is expected in a few days, according to officials.

At least 25 cases of coronavirus were reported from Kalat on Monday while the rate of spread of coronavirus has also increased more than 5% after several months, officials said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Omicron variant in Pakistan, Balochistan omicron, Pakistan covid-19 cases, Pakistan coronavirus,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller
Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.