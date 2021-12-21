Balochistan reports 19 suspected Omicron cases

Health officials in the Balochistan province have reported at least 19 suspected cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19. However, the cases have not been confirmed by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) yet.

Balochistan Health Department officials say the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for verification.

Dr Naqibullah Niazi, the in-charge of the Covid-19 operation cell, says all the 19 suspected Omicron cases were reported from the Kalat district.

The patients have tested positive for Covid-19 and the symptoms suggest that they have been infected by the Omicron variant, he says.

The health department officials said that the suspected patients have been quarantined in Kalat and their samples have been sent to NIH Islamabad for verification.

Doctors have been using genome sequencing to identify Omicron infections.

The genome sequencing report for Balochistan’s suspected cases is expected in a few days, according to officials.

At least 25 cases of coronavirus were reported from Kalat on Monday while the rate of spread of coronavirus has also increased more than 5% after several months, officials said.