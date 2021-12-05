Sunday, December 5, 2021  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Balochistan gets first snowfall as Swat, Kalam blanketed

Traffic suspended in some areas

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Balochistan's Ziarat Valley, Kan Mehtarzai and adjoining areas have received the first snowfall of the season while Swat and Kalam in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province have been blanketed by the new snowfall that began on Sunday.

KP witnessed the season's first snowfall last month in the upper Usho Valley area where Mahodand Lake is the primary tourist attraction. However, that snowfall was limited to mountain tops.

The real and more accessible snowfall began on Sunday and blanketed everything in Swat and Kalam. 

Malam Jabba's ski track has been covered with snow, though the snow is not yet deep enough to ski.

A video obtained by SAMAA TV from Balochistan shows snowflakes falling to the ground at the Quaid-e-Azam residency in Ziarat.

Traffic suspended in Balochistan

The snowfall led to traffic being suspended at some places on the Ziarat- Sanjavi highway after it crystallized on the road surface and caused vehicles to skid.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Deputy Director Faisal Tariq says they have launched a rescue operation to reopen the highway. 

The PDMA's machines were spraying the road with salt, he said adding that the roads will be reopened soon.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has also issued orders to reopen roads in Ziarat and Kan Mehtarzai areas. 

He has asked the PMDA to supply food, tents and other important items for the region.

Meanwhile, Quetta, Pishin, Muslim Bagh, Qila Abdullah and the northern region of the Balochistan province have received rains. Consequently, temperatures have dropped in these areas. 

