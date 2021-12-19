Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle

A bomb explosion in Bajaur’s Mamund Tehsil has damaged a vehicle and killed two people. Three others have been injured.

The vehicle was reportedly being used for Awami National Party workers amid local government polls in Bajaur.

The bomb or Improved Explosive Device (IED) had been planted on the roadside, according to initial reports.

It severely damaged the vehicle and killed two people, SAMAA TV reported.

Rescue teams moved the injured to the hospital.

Bajaur is one of the three merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where local bodies polls are being held on Sunday.

The SUV that was targeted in the blast, carried ANP flags tied at its bonnet, and doors handles.

It is the second attack against ANP. On Saturday, ANP mayoral candidate was gunned down near his home in Dera Ismail Khan

The explosion comes a day after security forces killed three terrorists in Bajaur and North Waziristan district.

In Bajaur, Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO). He was a close confidant of Maulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two others were killed in North Waziristan.