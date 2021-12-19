Sunday, December 19, 2021  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two killed in Bajaur as bomb targets ANP vehicle

Three people were injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

A bomb explosion in Bajaur’s Mamund Tehsil has damaged a vehicle and killed two people. Three others have been injured.

The vehicle was reportedly being used for Awami National Party workers amid local government polls in Bajaur.

The bomb or Improved Explosive Device (IED) had been planted on the roadside, according to initial reports.

It severely damaged the vehicle and killed two people, SAMAA TV reported.

Rescue teams moved the injured to the hospital.

Bajaur is one of the three merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where local bodies polls are being held on Sunday.

The SUV that was targeted in the blast, carried ANP flags tied at its bonnet, and doors handles.

It is the second attack against ANP. On Saturday, ANP mayoral candidate was gunned down near his home in Dera Ismail Khan

The explosion comes a day after security forces killed three terrorists in Bajaur and North Waziristan district.

In Bajaur, Ghafoor alias Jaleel was killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO). He was a close confidant of Maulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Two others were killed in North Waziristan.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Bajaur blast, bajaur explosion, bajaur IED blast, terrorism in Pakistan, terror attacks,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
Karachi witnesses coldest morning of the season
Karachi blast: MNA's father among 15 dead as search continues
Karachi blast: MNA’s father among 15 dead as search continues
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan's father killed in Shershah blast
#FixIt founder Alamgir Khan’s father killed in Shershah blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
People steal cash, try opening bank safe after Karachi blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Shershah blast
Watch: CCTV footage show intensity of Shershah blast
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Karachi blast: Three car showroom floors cave in, trapping employees
Revealed: Who owns the ill-fated building over illegally-covered nullah
Revealed: Who owns the ill-fated building over illegally-covered nullah
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
Westerly winds to engulf Karachi from tomorrow as cold intensifies
One killed, 10 injured in Quetta Kandhari Bazar blast
One killed, 10 injured in Quetta Kandhari Bazar blast
ANP's mayoral candidate shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan
ANP’s mayoral candidate shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.