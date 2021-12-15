Wednesday, December 15, 2021  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1443
Bahawalpur court sentences four men to death for gang-raping student

A fine has been impsoed on them

Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago

Reporting by Ahsan Ansari A Bahawalpur sessions court has sentenced four men, accused of gang-raping a student in Hasilpur, to death eight months after the crime was reported. The verdict was reserved by Additional Session Judge Rana Abdul Hakeem. Earlier this year, on January 1, four men identified as Naseer Ahmed, Muhammad Wasim, Umar Hayat, and Faqeer Hussain gang-raped a university student in the neighbourhood and then fled from the crime scene. They were arrested during a raid by a special police team three days later. An FIR under sections 337 (whoever by doing any act with the intention of causing hurt to any person, or with the knowledge that he is likely to cause hurt to any person), 376 (punishment for rape), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc), and 459 (hurt caused whilst committing lurking house-trespass or house-breaking) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against them. At a hearing on December 14, a fine was imposed on the suspects as well. Rape laws in Pakistan Rape is a punishable offence in Pakistan. The definition and punishment for this crime are detailed under Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code. According to the law, a man is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions: Against her willWithout her consentWith her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurtWith her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; orWith or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age. The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.
