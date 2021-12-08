Azam Khan reveals his idol and it’s not his father

Wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan has revealed the name of the cricketer who he regards as his idol. However, it is not his father and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan.

In an exclusive interview with Samaa TV on Wednesday, Azam said it was another former Pakistan wicketkeeper and skipper Rashid who inspires him the most.

“My wicketkeeping idol is Rashid Latif and I tell that to Abbu as well,” said the hard-hitting batter. “Record wise, Abbu is better, but he himself tells me that Rashid bhai was much more talented.”

While Moin has a heart big enough to consider Rashid better than himself, he doesn’t give much to Azam when he is not working hard enough on his cricket.

Azam said his father’s standards and expectations from him are high because of the company the former has kept during his playing days.

“He played his cricket in the company of legends and match winners and its not very easy to satisfy him because of that,” said the 23-year-old. “If I don’t meet expectations there’s always a chance to get a scolding.”

Azam, after gaining popularity during the 2019 Pakistan Super League season, lost some of it and has been dealing with criticism from fans since a while now.

However, he said he understood everyone is entitled to their opinion that he cannot do much other than improving his performances to satisfy people.

“You cannot ask anyone to stop speaking since everyone has a mobile phone in this social media age,” he said. “If you perform well enough you don’t have to be answerable to anyone.”

The right-hander is also mocked for his fitness issues but it seems he has been able to channel that positively.

“Two years ago, before the PSL, I weighed 144 kgs,” Azam revealed. “After that I dropped around 32 kgs and its getting better with time.”

Azam was named in Pakistan’s initial squad for the T20 World Cup but was dropped after a poor show at the National T20 Cup before the mega event.

He admitted that it was a hard time for him but revealed some phone calls did boost his morale.

“Me and Shadab Khan are good friends and he called me up to motivate me,” he said. “Ramiz Raja called me and said ‘you’ve a long future ahead, work hard and make a comeback’.

“When people support you, it is quite helpful for the morale.

Azam said his sadness lessened when he saw Pakistan do well at the T20 World Cup and reach the semi-finals.