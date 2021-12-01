Wednesday, December 1, 2021  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Azad Kashmir shivers as temperature drops below freezing point

People face health problem

Posted: Dec 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The minimum temperature in Azad Kashmir dropped on Tuesday night as chilly winds and snow covered the valley and the mercury settled below the freezing point.

The temperature Tuesday night dropped in Neelum Valley, Leepa Valley and other upper parts of Azad Kashmir.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists have been stranded.

On the other hand, Chitral and its surroundings received overnight rains and snowfall in the upper areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in a number of places in Balochistan and scattered places in Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir, says the Met Office.

It will get much colder in the coming days across Pakistan, especially the Northern Areas.

In Karachi, on the other hand, fair weather with cool night has been forecast in the starting weeks of December.

While cool weather is likely to affect the city by the second week of December and during that time the temperature will likely come down to 12 degrees Celsius.

cold weather Kashmir snowfall
 
Azad Kashmir, temperature down, weather forecast, snowfall, winters, cold winds
 

