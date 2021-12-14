Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 14.

The federal cabinet will meet today to discuss a 15-point agenda. The prime minister and his federal leaders will mull changing old currency notes.

The National Institute of Health confirmed Pakistan’s first Omicron case on Monday. The woman, who came to Karachi on December 1, is at home and doing well, the AKUH said.

FIA has submitted a challan against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a special court against their involvement in laundering Rs16 million in a sugar scam.

After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched health cards for Punjab. Families across the province will be given 100% free health insurance under the initiative.

The provincial and federal education ministers will meet today to discuss moving winter vacation for schools to January.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the local bodies act passed by Sindh Assembly is “revolutionary” and “historic”. “Even a peon doesn’t give away his powers, but our [Sindh] government has devolved the power to local bodies,” he said

Pakistan beat West Indies in their first T-20 match of the tournament Monday. The teams will lock horns again today.

Several motorways across Pakistan have been closed due to intense fog.