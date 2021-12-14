Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Listen to the story
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 14. The federal cabinet will meet today to discuss a 15-point agenda. The prime minister and his federal leaders will mull changing old currency notes. The National Institute of Health confirmed Pakistan's first Omicron case on Monday. The woman, who came to Karachi on December 1, is at home and doing well, the AKUH said. FIA has submitted a challan against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a special court against their involvement in laundering Rs16 million in a sugar scam. After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched health cards for Punjab. Families across the province will be given 100% free health insurance under the initiative. The provincial and federal education ministers will meet today to discuss moving winter vacation for schools to January. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the local bodies act passed by Sindh Assembly is “revolutionary” and "historic”. “Even a peon doesn’t give away his powers, but our [Sindh] government has devolved the power to local bodies,” he said Pakistan beat West Indies in their first T-20 match of the tournament Monday. The teams will lock horns again today. Several motorways across Pakistan have been closed due to intense fog.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Tuesday, December 14.

  • The federal cabinet will meet today to discuss a 15-point agenda. The prime minister and his federal leaders will mull changing old currency notes.
  • The National Institute of Health confirmed Pakistan’s first Omicron case on Monday. The woman, who came to Karachi on December 1, is at home and doing well, the AKUH said.
  • FIA has submitted a challan against PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in a special court against their involvement in laundering Rs16 million in a sugar scam.
  • After Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched health cards for Punjab. Families across the province will be given 100% free health insurance under the initiative.
  • The provincial and federal education ministers will meet today to discuss moving winter vacation for schools to January.
  • Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the local bodies act passed by Sindh Assembly is “revolutionary” and “historic”. “Even a peon doesn’t give away his powers, but our [Sindh] government has devolved the power to local bodies,” he said
  • Pakistan beat West Indies in their first T-20 match of the tournament Monday. The teams will lock horns again today.
  • Several motorways across Pakistan have been closed due to intense fog.

 
federal cabinet Omicron
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
PM in Lahore, Pakistan vs West Indies, Motorways closed
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Heated, ironic election campaign for Khanewal by-polls
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge's indictment till Dec 20
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge’s indictment till Dec 20
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
Irfan Mahar murder: ATC rejects plea to drop terrorism charges
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.