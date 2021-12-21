Tuesday, December 21, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Asian Champions Trophy semi-final: Korea edge Pakistan in thriller

A total of 11 goals were scored

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s hopes of trophy success at the Asian Champions Trophy were quashed when Korea beat them in a thrilling semi-final encounter on Tuesday.

Korea won 6-5, scoring the decider in the dying moments of the match which was played in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Pakistan can now only contest for the consolatory third place position in the tournament.

Mubashir Ali scored twice for Pakistan while captain Umer Bhutta, Afraz and Junaid Manzoor bagged a goal apiece.

Korea scored two goals through penalty corners — including the winner — and as many through penalty strokes.

“It is disappointing for us because we scored more field goals,” said Bhutta in the post-match presentation.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Asian champions trophy, Pakistan vs korea, pakistan hockey score, Pakistan korea semi-final, hockey champions trophy,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
SBP limits how many dollars you can buy in Pakistan
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi's Ranchore Line
Man arrested for vandalizing Hindu temple in Karachi’s Ranchore Line
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Govt extends deadline to encash prize bonds
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
Justice Rana Shamim submits original affidavit in court
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
KP deputy speaker blames PTI lawmakers for LG polls defeat
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Fazlur Rehman believes JUI-F can run country better than PTI
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.