Army soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan: ISPR

An army soldier embraced martyrdom on Saturday in Shewa area of North Waziristan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

The incident occurred when terrorists targeted a security check post in the area.

ISPR said that the troops responded promptly and effectively engaged the terrorists.

The martyred soldier was identified as 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan, resident of Kurram.

An operation is in progress to clear the area of terrorists.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.