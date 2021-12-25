Saturday, December 25, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Army soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan: ISPR

Operation was in progress to clear the area of terrorists

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

An army soldier embraced martyrdom on Saturday in Shewa area of North Waziristan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) has said.

The incident occurred when terrorists targeted a security check post in the area.

ISPR said that the troops responded promptly and effectively engaged the terrorists.

The martyred soldier was identified as 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan, resident of Kurram.

An operation is in progress to clear the area of terrorists.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitterInstagram and watch live on YouTube.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISPR north waziristan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
Eighty Green Line buses hit Karachi roads
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Gas shortage sparks multiple demonstrations in Karachi
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Putin speaks up against blasphemous sketches
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Thousands of Pakistanis wanting quick money lose Rs1 billion
Sindh's Governor just got taken for a ride...
Sindh’s Governor just got taken for a ride…
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
Nazim Jokhio died of iron rod beatings to perianal region
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
PIA celebrates Christmas with Santa on board
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
PM Imran Khan announces new organisational structure for PTI
Stop pressurizing us: ECP warns govt over EVMs
Stop pressurizing us: ECP warns govt over EVMs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.