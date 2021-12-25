Army soldier embraces martyrdom in North Waziristan: ISPR

Operation was in progress to clear the area of terrorists
An army soldier embraced martyrdom on Saturday in Shewa area of North Waziristan, Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) has said.
The incident occurred when terrorists targeted a security check post in the area.
ISPR said that the troops responded promptly and effectively engaged the terrorists.
The martyred soldier was identified as 32-year-old Naik Noor Merjan, resident of Kurram.
An operation is in progress to clear the area of terrorists.
Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and watch live on YouTube.