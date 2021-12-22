Wednesday, December 22, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Another man dies in Karachi’s Shershah blast

Death toll increases to 18

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Listen to the story
On Wednesday, December 22, a man, identified as 30-year-old Jameel Ahmed, breathed his last at the Civil Hospital in Karachi. He was critically injured after a bank building near Shershah's Paracha Chowk was destroyed following an explosion. The blast occurred at 1:30pm on December 18. It was a loud one and echoes could be heard from afar. Videos from the site showed that a portion of the building fell into the stormwater drain over which it had been constructed. Seventeen people (now 18) were killed while over 12 were injured in the incident. PTI MNA Alamgir Khan's father and uncle were among the deceased. Jameel's body has been sent to his hometown Sadiqabad for the funeral. The blast According to the bomb disposal squad, the explosion occurred due to sewage gas accumulated in the nullah under the bank. Later, it was revealed that the building was illegally built over the Shershah nullah. The stormwater drain is one of the 38 rainwater drains of the city. It is 2.01km long. Shershah nullah starts from Shaheen Stop and passes through Urdu Bazaar to fall into Lyari river. It traverses two administrative jurisdictions in its short journey. Half of the nullah lies in the area controlled by SITE Limited and half by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Both segments have been encroached upon. Since the drain has been completely covered, for the most part, the sewage gas finds no outlet and accumulates under the buildings constructed over it. It has caused several blasts in recent years, though not as deadly as Saturday’s explosion that left over two dozen people dead at the SITE Limited’s Shopping Center Number 2 near Paracha Chowk. Following the blast, however, the district Keamari administration and the deputy commissioner issued a schedule for the removal of all encroachments on the Shershah drain on Sunday.   
FaceBook WhatsApp

On Wednesday, December 22, a man, identified as 30-year-old Jameel Ahmed, breathed his last at the Civil Hospital in Karachi. He was critically injured after a bank building near Shershah’s Paracha Chowk was destroyed following an explosion.

The blast occurred at 1:30pm on December 18. It was a loud one and echoes could be heard from afar. Videos from the site showed that a portion of the building fell into the stormwater drain over which it had been constructed.

Seventeen people (now 18) were killed while over 12 were injured in the incident. PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father and uncle were among the deceased.

Jameel’s body has been sent to his hometown Sadiqabad for the funeral.

The blast

According to the bomb disposal squad, the explosion occurred due to sewage gas accumulated in the nullah under the bank. Later, it was revealed that the building was illegally built over the Shershah nullah.

The stormwater drain is one of the 38 rainwater drains of the city. It is 2.01km long. Shershah nullah starts from Shaheen Stop and passes through Urdu Bazaar to fall into Lyari river.

It traverses two administrative jurisdictions in its short journey. Half of the nullah lies in the area controlled by SITE Limited and half by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Both segments have been encroached upon.

Since the drain has been completely covered, for the most part, the sewage gas finds no outlet and accumulates under the buildings constructed over it.

It has caused several blasts in recent years, though not as deadly as Saturday’s explosion that left over two dozen people dead at the SITE Limited’s Shopping Center Number 2 near Paracha Chowk.

Following the blast, however, the district Keamari administration and the deputy commissioner issued a schedule for the removal of all encroachments on the Shershah drain on Sunday.   

 
karachi blast shershah
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
KP LG polls: JUI-F's winning streak continues
KP LG polls: JUI-F’s winning streak continues
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Maryam evades questions over new audio leak
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Tariq Jameel meets Saudi ambassador amid Tablighi Jamaat ban rumours
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Wrong candidate selection: PM Imran admits mistakes in KP polls
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan
Maryam hints at Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan
Dog bites a man and it's news because …
Dog bites a man and it’s news because …
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Oil recovers from Omicron driven fall
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh announces public holiday on Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Sindh seeks action against six ‘absconding’ police officers
Why Pakistan's current account deficit increased to $7b
Why Pakistan’s current account deficit increased to $7b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.