Another man dies in Karachi’s Shershah blast

On Wednesday, December 22, a man, identified as 30-year-old Jameel Ahmed, breathed his last at the Civil Hospital in Karachi. He was critically injured after a bank building near Shershah’s Paracha Chowk was destroyed following an explosion.

The blast occurred at 1:30pm on December 18. It was a loud one and echoes could be heard from afar. Videos from the site showed that a portion of the building fell into the stormwater drain over which it had been constructed.

Seventeen people (now 18) were killed while over 12 were injured in the incident. PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father and uncle were among the deceased.

Jameel’s body has been sent to his hometown Sadiqabad for the funeral.

The blast

According to the bomb disposal squad, the explosion occurred due to sewage gas accumulated in the nullah under the bank. Later, it was revealed that the building was illegally built over the Shershah nullah.

The stormwater drain is one of the 38 rainwater drains of the city. It is 2.01km long. Shershah nullah starts from Shaheen Stop and passes through Urdu Bazaar to fall into Lyari river.

It traverses two administrative jurisdictions in its short journey. Half of the nullah lies in the area controlled by SITE Limited and half by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Both segments have been encroached upon.

Since the drain has been completely covered, for the most part, the sewage gas finds no outlet and accumulates under the buildings constructed over it.

It has caused several blasts in recent years, though not as deadly as Saturday’s explosion that left over two dozen people dead at the SITE Limited’s Shopping Center Number 2 near Paracha Chowk.

Following the blast, however, the district Keamari administration and the deputy commissioner issued a schedule for the removal of all encroachments on the Shershah drain on Sunday.