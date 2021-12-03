Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Amnesty demands independent investigation into Sialkot lynching

Says the environment enabling abuse must be rectified.

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Amnesty International has expressed alarm over the “lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot” and has demanded independent and impartial investigation into the incident.

Amnesty International South Asia issued a series of tweets shortly after a mob killed a Sri Lankan national and set on fire the body in Sialkot on Friday.

“Amnesty International is deeply alarmed by the disturbing lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, allegedly due to a blasphemy accusation,” the human rights body said.

“Authorities must immediately conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“Today’s event underscores the urgency with which an environment that enables abuse and puts lives at risk must be rectified.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blasphemy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sialkot lynching, Sialkot mob, amnesty international,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Dollar rate: Pakistani rupee plunges to another record low
Karachi's first winter spell to hit after December 6
Karachi’s first winter spell to hit after December 6
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Sialkot: Mob kills Sri Lankan factory manager over alleged blasphemy
Sialkot: Mob kills Sri Lankan factory manager over alleged blasphemy
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Imran wants PAC to expose his government's corruption as well
Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS admissions
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter goes rogue, tweets against inflation
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter goes rogue, tweets against inflation
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.