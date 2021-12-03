Amnesty demands independent investigation into Sialkot lynching

Amnesty International has expressed alarm over the “lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot” and has demanded independent and impartial investigation into the incident.

Amnesty International South Asia issued a series of tweets shortly after a mob killed a Sri Lankan national and set on fire the body in Sialkot on Friday.

“Amnesty International is deeply alarmed by the disturbing lynching and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, allegedly due to a blasphemy accusation,” the human rights body said.

“Authorities must immediately conduct an independent, impartial and prompt investigation and hold the perpetrators accountable.

“Today’s event underscores the urgency with which an environment that enables abuse and puts lives at risk must be rectified.”