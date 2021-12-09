Agha Siraj Durrani’s inheritance wasn’t estimated properly: lawyer to SC

Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, who has been accused of owning assets beyond his known income, will stay in jail till the second week of January because once again the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected his request for bail.

At a hearing on Thursday, Durrani’s lawyer told the court that he was arrested by National Accountability Bureau or NAB officers and an accountability court sent his client to jail. He was arrested in Islamabad. The court decided to send him to jail till December 23.

On Monday, the accountability court sent Durrani to Central Jail in Karachi on judicial remand in the assets beyond means case.

He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

His lawyer said, however, that Agha Siraj Durrani’s inherited property was not properly estimated.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued NAB notice on this point and Special Prosecutor Sattar Awan told the court that the bureau had given a response.

The court was directed to give a copy of NAB’s reply to the petitioner’s lawyer and extended the interim bail of the two co-accused till the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned till the second week of January.

Durrani was first arrested in 2019 but was released on bail.

The NAB carried out raids in October 2021 to arrest him again.

Durrani went to the Sindh High Court to request interim bail but his plea was rejected and then the PPP leader approached the Supreme Court, hoping to get out on bail.

However, the top court also rejected Durrani’s bail application after which he was arrested outside.

On Saturday he was granted a two-day transit remand to travel to Karachi.

The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

