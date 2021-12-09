Thursday, December 9, 2021  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Agha Siraj Durrani’s inheritance wasn’t estimated properly: lawyer to SC

He will stay in jail till second week of January

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, who has been accused of owning assets beyond his known income, will stay in jail till the second week of January because once again the Supreme Court of Pakistan has rejected his request for bail.

At a hearing on Thursday, Durrani’s lawyer told the court that he was arrested by National Accountability Bureau or NAB officers and an accountability court sent his client to jail. He was arrested in Islamabad. The court decided to send him to jail till December 23.

On Monday, the accountability court sent Durrani to Central Jail in Karachi on judicial remand in the assets beyond means case.

He has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income.

His lawyer said, however, that Agha Siraj Durrani’s inherited property was not properly estimated.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial issued NAB notice on this point and Special Prosecutor Sattar Awan told the court that the bureau had given a response.

The court was directed to give a copy of NAB’s reply to the petitioner’s lawyer and extended the interim bail of the two co-accused till the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned till the second week of January.

Durrani was first arrested in 2019 but was released on bail.

The NAB carried out raids in October 2021 to arrest him again.

Durrani went to the Sindh High Court to request interim bail but his plea was rejected and then the PPP leader approached the Supreme Court, hoping to get out on bail.

However, the top court also rejected Durrani’s bail application after which he was arrested outside.

On Saturday he was granted a two-day transit remand to travel to Karachi.

The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.

FaceBook WhatsApp
agha siraj durrani
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Agha Siraj Durrani, assets beyond means case, Supreme Court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Earthquake jolts Karachi
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Hasilpur college sealed after videos of cross-dressed boys go viral
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Indian CDS Gen Rawat among 13 dead in chopper crash
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Man found dead in deserted Karachi bungalow
Protest chokes Karachi's II Chundrigar Road
Protest chokes Karachi’s II Chundrigar Road
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Bullet-riddled bodies of five travelers found in Balochistan
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it's not his father
Azam Khan reveals his idol and it’s not his father
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto evades question on illegal buildings
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
Cricket Australia officials briefed on security arrangements in Karachi
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
PM inaugurates ration, loan, health cover projects to help millions
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.