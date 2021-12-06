Agha Siraj Durrani sent to jail in money laundering case

Agha Siraj Durrani, the speaker of the Sindh Assembly, has been sent to the Central Jail in Karachi on judicial remand in assets beyond means case.

The PPP leader appeared before an accountability court Monday. During the hearing, the National Accountability prosecutor said that Durrani was arrested in Islamabad after his bail plea was rejected by both the Sindh High Court and the Supreme Court.

“There’s no need for a physical remand, the suspect should be taken to jail,” the prosecutor added.

The court asked the PPP leader if he was satisfied with NAB’s behaviour. “I surrendered before the bureau myself,” Durrani replied.

Consequently, the court decided to send him to jail till December 23 and adjourned the hearing.

Durrani has been accused of accumulating assets worth Rs1.6 billion, which according to NAB are beyond his known sources of income. He was arrested in 2019. Earlier, in October, the Sindh High Court rejected his bail after which the PPP leader went to the apex court.

The top court, too, rejected his request. Following this, the NAB arrested him outside court again. On Saturday he was granted a two-day transit remand to travel to Karachi.

The PPP leader was the Sindh local government minister from 2008 to 2013 and then appointed Sindh Assembly speaker in 2013, a position he holds to date.