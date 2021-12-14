Tuesday, December 14, 2021  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023

The series will take place in February-March

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for a three-match One-day International (ODI) series in 2023, according to the Future Tour Program (FTP) issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The series will take place in February and March, however the exact schedule will be released later.

“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years. These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” a press release issued by the ACB said.

The ACB also stated that the team’s focus will be on playing limited-overs match due to the fact that major ICC events are scheduled for the next two years.

“If we bifurcate the tally into limited-overs cricket and the Test format, it clearly shows that Afghanistan’s focus will be on the shorter formats of the game. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing seven ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as participate in four major limited-overs events, such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the press release added.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Afghanistan vs Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Karachi temperature to drop to single digits
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Cold sweeps through Karachi, snowfall in upper parts of Pakistan
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Karachi woman tries to slaughter husband for not giving maintenance
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Branchless banking: SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account scheme
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Rawalpindi school van attacked, driver injured
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Former SHO booked for raping teenage boy in Sehwan
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
Federal cabinet meeting, Omicron in Pakistan, winter vacations
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
Karachi child dies after eating sweets placed to cull dogs
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
FBR launches much-awaited prize scheme for POS customers
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge's indictment till Dec 20
Rana Shamim affidavit: IHC defers ex-judge’s indictment till Dec 20
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.