Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in 2023

Afghanistan will host Pakistan for a three-match One-day International (ODI) series in 2023, according to the Future Tour Program (FTP) issued by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

The series will take place in February and March, however the exact schedule will be released later.

“A total number of 11 ODIs, four T20Is and two Test series have been included in Afghanistan schedule for the upcoming two years. These series are scheduled on home and away basis, among which Afghanistan will play 18 home and 34 away matches, apart from participating in the Asia Cup 2022, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” a press release issued by the ACB said.

The ACB also stated that the team’s focus will be on playing limited-overs match due to the fact that major ICC events are scheduled for the next two years.

“If we bifurcate the tally into limited-overs cricket and the Test format, it clearly shows that Afghanistan’s focus will be on the shorter formats of the game. Considering the fact that Afghanistan will be playing seven ODI series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as well as participate in four major limited-overs events, such as Asia Cup 2022 (T20 format), ICC T20 World Cup 2022, the Asia Cup 2023 (ODI format) and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the press release added.