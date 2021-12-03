PM says ‘day of shame’ as Sri Lanka demands investigation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on Friday and said that it was “a day of shame for Pakistan.”

His statement came as Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry demanded “the required investigation and justice” following the incident.

Prime Minister Khan issued a statement on Twitter describing what he called “a vigilante attack” as “horrific.”

The prime minister promised that everyone involved in the attack will be punished as he was overseeing the investigation.

Arrests were being made, he said. At least 50 people have been arrested in Sialkot, according to Punjab government spokesman.

The horrific vigilante attack on factory in Sialkot & the burning alive of Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan. I am overseeing the investigations & let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law. Arrests are in progress — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 3, 2021

Imran Khan said the Sri Lankan national was burnt alive.

A mob at a factory killed and burned the body of a senior manager in Sialkot on Friday over the allegation of blasphemy.

Sri Lankan foreign ministry has issued a statement about the incident, according to local media outlet in Sri Lanka.

The statement says “Sri Lanka expects Pakistan would take required action to investigate and ensure justice following an alleged incident of torture and burning of the body of a Sri Lankan in Sialkot.”

It said the ministry had received the information about the incident and Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan was verifying the details from Pakistani officials.