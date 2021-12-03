Friday, December 3, 2021  | 27 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

PM says ‘day of shame’ as Sri Lanka demands investigation

Imran Khan says everyone involved will be punished

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the lynching of a Sri Lankan national in Sialkot on Friday and said that it was “a day of shame for Pakistan.”

His statement came as Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry demanded “the required investigation and justice” following the incident.

Prime Minister Khan issued a statement on Twitter describing what he called “a vigilante attack” as “horrific.”

The prime minister promised that everyone involved in the attack will be punished as he was overseeing the investigation.

Arrests were being made, he said. At least 50 people have been arrested in Sialkot, according to Punjab government spokesman.

Imran Khan said the Sri Lankan national was burnt alive.

A mob at a factory killed and burned the body of a senior manager in Sialkot on Friday over the allegation of blasphemy.

Sri Lankan foreign ministry has issued a statement about the incident, according to local media outlet in Sri Lanka.

The statement says “Sri Lanka expects Pakistan would take required action to investigate and ensure justice following an alleged incident of torture and burning of the body of a Sri Lankan in Sialkot.”

It said the ministry had received the information about the incident and Sri Lankan High Commission in Pakistan was verifying the details from Pakistani officials.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Blasphemy
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Fifty arrested after Sialkot mob lynches Sri Lankan national
Fifty arrested after Sialkot mob lynches Sri Lankan national
Karachi's first winter spell to hit after December 6
Karachi’s first winter spell to hit after December 6
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
Video: PTI MNA claims women who smoke end up divorced
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
NAB arrests Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Philippine national found dead on ship at Port Qasim
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter 'hacked from Karachi'
Pakistan Embassy Serbia’s Twitter ‘hacked from Karachi’
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS...
Sindh lowers passing score from 65% to 50% for MBBS/BDS admissions
Imran wants PAC to expose his government's corruption as well
Imran wants PAC to expose his government’s corruption as well
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Family rejects claim Katcha dacoits behind SBC secretary murder
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
Sharae Faisal: Fires break out at PAF museum, KWSB office
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.