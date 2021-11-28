Sunday, November 28, 2021  | 22 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Working-woman shot dead by security guard in Lahore

She had refused advances from the accused

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by a security guard in Lahore as she returned from work.

The woman worked at a five-star hotel and lived in the Gulberg area in one of the servant quarters with her mother.

She had reportedly refused advances from the accused who was deputed in the same neighbourhood where she lived.

The victim’s brother-in-law has registered an FIR with the police.

The FIR says the victim worked at a private hotel and on the night between Saturday and Sunday she was returning home after work when security guard named Arif approached her.

He had in the past made advances to her with marriage proposal which she turned down every time.

When Arif stopped the victim on Saturday night, she reacted with anger and shouted for help. Arif held her by the neck and then shot her dead.

After the crime the accused tried to flee the scene but he was chased and apprehended.

The police have arrested him and he has confessed to his crime during the interrogation, according to police officials.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old woman who had left home to go college was killed by her cousins in Lahore.

The victim lived in Ferozepur Road area and had left home for college in the morning. But her cousin Tahir took her on a motorcycle to the house of their another cousin Mustafa in Harbanspura, where she was shot dead in mysterious circumstances.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Crime
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore, girl shot dead, girl killed, security guard
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from six countries
Omicron: Pakistan bans inbound travel from six countries
Saudi Arabia lifts maximum age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Saudi Arabia lifts maximum age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Court baffled at allotment of Pakistani land to Indian nationals
Court baffled at allotment of Pakistani land to Indian nationals
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Omicron: Mandatory booster shots in Sindh as world trembles
Pakistan Bar Council restores Shaukat Siddiqui's lawyer licence
Pakistan Bar Council restores Shaukat Siddiqui’s lawyer licence
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower, demolition continues
Nasla Tower, petrol prices, PTI convention, Thal jeep rally
Nasla Tower, petrol prices, PTI convention, Thal jeep rally
Vigo-touting gang ripping off luxury four-wheelers headed to Punjab
Vigo-touting gang ripping off luxury four-wheelers headed to Punjab
Child pornography offenders do not deserve bail: SC
Child pornography offenders do not deserve bail: SC
Two soldiers martyred in Datta Khel terror attack
Two soldiers martyred in Datta Khel terror attack
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.