Working-woman shot dead by security guard in Lahore

A 21-year-old woman was shot dead by a security guard in Lahore as she returned from work.

The woman worked at a five-star hotel and lived in the Gulberg area in one of the servant quarters with her mother.

She had reportedly refused advances from the accused who was deputed in the same neighbourhood where she lived.

The victim’s brother-in-law has registered an FIR with the police.

The FIR says the victim worked at a private hotel and on the night between Saturday and Sunday she was returning home after work when security guard named Arif approached her.

He had in the past made advances to her with marriage proposal which she turned down every time.

When Arif stopped the victim on Saturday night, she reacted with anger and shouted for help. Arif held her by the neck and then shot her dead.

After the crime the accused tried to flee the scene but he was chased and apprehended.

The police have arrested him and he has confessed to his crime during the interrogation, according to police officials.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old woman who had left home to go college was killed by her cousins in Lahore.

The victim lived in Ferozepur Road area and had left home for college in the morning. But her cousin Tahir took her on a motorcycle to the house of their another cousin Mustafa in Harbanspura, where she was shot dead in mysterious circumstances.