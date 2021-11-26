Why vaccinated children need booster jabs for measles and rubella

Anti measles and rubella campaign will continue till Nov 27 across country

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The government anti-measles and rubella vaccine campaign commenced on November 15 and will continue till November 27 (Saturday). However, during the campaign parents seem reluctant and raise objections that when children have already been vaccinated why they have to be jabbed again.

Some children also do not want to get vaccinated and would to everything to avoid the vaccinators.

Muhammad Hasan, a school student said that whenever the vaccination team visited his school, he was absent. “I am already vaccinated then why do I need to get vaccinated,” he said.

His father requested other parents that they should not get their children vaccinated if they have already been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, School Principal Mehwish also has concerns over the vaccination campaign.

She said they have been stuck between parents and the health department because parents were not ready to vaccinate their children and pressure came from the other side as well.

Must Read: What happens when you don’t vaccinate your child?

However, Dr Dur-e-Naz, a Pakistani national representing the World Health Organisation (WHO), has tried to clear the doubts.

Dr Naz explained that even when children have been vaccinated, at least 1% of the bacteria and viruses can still infect them so any vaccine can be effective 99%, not 100% therefore a booster shot is needed.

While talking about rubella, she says it is also known as German measles. it more dangerous for girls than boys.

It can cause a miscarriage or serious birth defects in a developing baby if a woman is infected while she is pregnant.

Also the babies can have birth defects, such as

Heart problems

Loss of hearing or eyesight

Intellectual disabilities

Liver or spleen damage

Dr Jameel Mughal, the additional district health officer in district East, is facing challenges during the campaign.

He said some people have turned anti-vaxxers due to religious beliefs, others from tribal areas have restricted access of the teams, some others have linguistic issues.

"We are facing a hard time, but our team is working on awareness. Now the situation is getting better gradually."

In two weeks, around 386,000 health workers will be employed. Approximately 76,000 vaccinators and 1.43 million social mobilisers will be part of the drive.

Last year, over 664 cases and four deaths were reported by measles. This year, 2,400 cases and 38 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, 117 cases of rubella have been reported this year.