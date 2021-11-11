Thursday, November 11, 2021  | 5 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Why Govt postpone the joint parliament session?

President Alvi withdrew the order

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

President Dr Arif Alvi withdrew the order for a joint session of the parliament, scheduled for Thursday at 11 am. Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has cited the announcement to “reconnect” with the opposition.

“Speaker Asad Qaiser would hold talks with the Opposition over electoral reforms,” Chaudhry tweeted. “Electoral reforms are the country’s future and we, with the best of intentions, are trying to develop a consensus on this.”

However, the sources within the government have revealed that it was being reported that 20 to 25 members would not have attended the session.

According to the sources, 15 to 17 members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and alliance group would have been absent from the meeting.

At least 203 members have attended the lunch on Wednesday hosted by Prime Minister Imran Khan while the total number of PTI and allies in the Parliament is 213.

Currently, the government has a lead of nine members over the opposition in the parliament. So far, four government officials have also returned from abroad to attend the meeting.

On the other hand, the opposition lashed out at the government for withdrawing the session. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has declared the move as a “victory” for the united opposition.

“Yet another victory for the united opposition in parliament today. Government ran away from joint sessions,” he wrote. “Captain [Imran Khan] ran away.”

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said that just now “rejected” the prime minister had asked the lawmakers to consider voting in the parliamentary session a jihad.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
parliament
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
Toyota Pakistan increases car prices
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
No sacred cow: PM Imran promises action in APS case
Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong
Sorry IG, your crime stats are wrong
Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court, again
Zahir Jaffer thrown out of court, again
SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance
SBCA staff refuses to mark office attendance
Political huddles, Taliban FM in Pakistan, T20 semifinal
Political huddles, Taliban FM in Pakistan, T20 semifinal
Pakistan-India hold separate conferences on Afghanistan
Pakistan-India hold separate conferences on Afghanistan
Prime ministers who were summoned by the Supreme Court
Prime ministers who were summoned by the Supreme Court
New Balochistan cabinet develops fissures in first week
New Balochistan cabinet develops fissures in first week
Karachi elephants: KMC told to submit inspection report next week
Karachi elephants: KMC told to submit inspection report next week
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.