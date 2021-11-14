What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel’s road crash injuries

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Tariq Jameel is perfectly all right and healthy and the rumours about his road crash are baseless and wrong, a statement posted on his verified Facebook account said Sunday afternoon.

However, social media continued to spread the rumours hours after the statement was published on Tariq Jameel’s official profile because the false news centred around a photograph.

The image widely shared on social media shows a person, who looks like Maulana Tariq Jameel, lying in a stretcher with wounds on the head and his dress stained with blood.

The image is reportedly two years old and shows Azad Jameel, who despiting being a Tariq Jameel look-alike has no relation to the preacher.

After the explanation was issued by Tariq Jameel’s verified account, several people including some from Bangaladesh, commented on the post.

They said the false reports had almost gone viral in Bangladesh too.

Maulana Tariq Jameel, 68, is followed by millions in several countries as an ace religious preacher.

He is popular for his unorthodox manner of preaching Islam. His fame has led to people taking a keen interest in his life. Earlier this year, a video of Jameel meeting a doppelganger went viral. The video shows a surprised Jameel meeting his look-alike, who had an uncanny resemblance with Jameel.

A video of Tariq Jameel meeting is doppelganger went viral earlier this year.

However, the doppelganger was not identified though he is distinctly different from Azad Jameel.

In April this year, Tariq Jameel faced criticism after launching a fashion brand in his name.