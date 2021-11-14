Sunday, November 14, 2021  | 8 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

What caused rumours of Tariq Jameel’s road crash injuries

The rumours were rejected from a verified social media profile

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Photo: File

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Tariq Jameel is perfectly all right and healthy and the rumours about his road crash are baseless and wrong, a statement posted on his verified Facebook account said Sunday afternoon.

However, social media continued to spread the rumours hours after the statement was published on Tariq Jameel’s official profile because the false news centred around a photograph.

The image widely shared on social media shows a person, who looks like Maulana Tariq Jameel, lying in a stretcher with wounds on the head and his dress stained with blood.

The image is reportedly two years old and shows Azad Jameel, who despiting being a Tariq Jameel look-alike has no relation to the preacher.

After the explanation was issued by Tariq Jameel’s verified account, several people including some from Bangaladesh, commented on the post.

They said the false reports had almost gone viral in Bangladesh too.

Maulana Tariq Jameel, 68, is followed by millions in several countries as an ace religious preacher.

He is popular for his unorthodox manner of preaching Islam. His fame has led to people taking a keen interest in his life. Earlier this year, a video of Jameel meeting a doppelganger went viral. The video shows a surprised Jameel meeting his look-alike, who had an uncanny resemblance with Jameel. 

A video of Tariq Jameel meeting is doppelganger went viral earlier this year.

However, the doppelganger was not identified though he is distinctly different from Azad Jameel.

In April this year, Tariq Jameel faced criticism after launching a fashion brand in his name.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Another day, another historic-high for US dollar
Hyundai increases car prices
Hyundai increases car prices
Top fire official suspects 'arson' in Cooperative Market fire
Top fire official suspects ‘arson’ in Cooperative Market fire
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
T20 World Cup final, artificial rain for Lahore, car prices
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change
Now Instagram will tell you when to 'take a break'
Now Instagram will tell you when to ‘take a break’
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
CAA grants Afghan airlines permission for flight operations in Pakistan
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan's Hoshab
ISPR: Two soldiers martyred during intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Hoshab
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
KMC strips advertisement signboards, hoardings from public places
Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate falls below 1%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.