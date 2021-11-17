Weather forecast: Cold winds likely to hit Karachi in December

In Karachi, mainly hot and dry weather has been forecast for now, according to the Met Office. However, cold winds are likely to sweep through the city next month.

The minimum temperature was recorded between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius while the maximum was recorded at 34 on Tuesday and humidity was 50%.

The average temperature is expected to stay between 16.5 and 32.5 degrees Celsius for the remaining two weeks of November while the cool weather is likely to affect Karachi by the second week of December and during that time the temperature will likely come down to 12 degrees Celsius, said Sardar Sarfaraz, director of the Pakistan Meteorological Department, speaking to SAMAA Digital.

“This has been the case in Karachi for the past two years and this year won’t be any different,” said the DG Met.

The weather in other parts of the country, on the other hand, will remain dry and cold in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.