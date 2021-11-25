Watch: Panic buyers fill up milk cans with petrol

The people of Karachi found themselves in the middle of chaos on Wednesday. The roads were crowded, not just with vehicles but also anxiety. The reason behind the panic? A nationwide strike by petrol pumps.

The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has begun a strike across Pakistan starting Thursday to protest selling fuel at a “low-profit margin”. Fuel stations in all big cities such as Karachi, Lahore and Multan saw throngs of motorists crowded at the pumps desperate to get hold of the commodity.

But, you can always trust Pakistanis to come up with creative solutions. Here, it was a milk can.

Two videos circulating on Twitter show people hoarding petrol in huge milk cans. The one you commonly see at milk shops. Others were seen filling up plastic bottles with fuel.

One of the videos shows milk can loaded in the cargo bay of a small truck being filled with petrol.

I think very dangerous situation in ,,#Karachi pumps station closed 🔒🔐,,,,,#Petrol pic.twitter.com/mJBkvaDnf7 — Arif Hameed (@iarifhameed) November 24, 2021

The authenticity or the date of the videos could not be confirmed immediately. However, they helped people lough off their anxiety.

Not just videos, people used this time of distress to create amazing memes as well. After all, humour is our national coping mechanism. Here our some of our most favorite ones.