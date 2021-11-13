Video: Zulfi Bukhari says PTI won’t accept any in-house change

There can be no PTI without Imran Khan

He was responding to rumours about in-house change in the parliament to replace Imran Khan. There have been reports that the Pakistan Peoples Party has been pushing for phase-wise in-house change.

In an exclusive interview with SAMAA TV, Bukhari said that the PTI can not survive if Imran Khan is removed. It is unacceptable to the entire party, he said.

Bukhari said that people who think that Imran Khan will agree to step aside are living in fool’s paradise. “And what do they think, we will act like mere spectator and accept a new prime minister.”

Zulfi Bukhari had stepped down as PM’s special assistant for overseas Pakistanis after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated inquiry into alleged corruption, irregularities and illegal requisition of land in Rawalpindi Ring Road project.

When asked why he hasn’t been reinstated, Bukhari said, “these things are in the prime minister’s hand.”

Probably, he thinks that the time is not right and the ring road is still a controversial subject, he said.

Neither I have ever asked him about the ministry since the resignation nor will I ever do it, Bukhafri said.