Video: Young boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles vaccination

Vaccinators failed to coax him into climbing down

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A young boy was so scared at the possibility of getting jabbed that he climbed up a tree after seeing a team of vaccinators who arrived in a locality in Burewala to immunize children against measles and rubella.

The episode was recorded on video which went viral.

In the video, a young boy is seen climbing a tree to escape the health department team. One of the health department vaccinators tries to coax him into climbing down but the boy ignores his pleas, ensuring that he remain out of his reach.

Later, the boy's parents begged him to climbed down which he did and was eventually vaccinated.

Anti-measles and ant-rubella campaign started from November 15 and will continue until November 27 across the country.

Cases of children refusing the vaccines have been reported elsewhere in the country.

In two weeks, around 386,000 health workers will be employed. Approximately 76,000 vaccinators and 1.43 million social mobilisers will be part of the drive.

Last year, over 664 cases and four deaths were reported by measles. This year, 2,400 cases and 38 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, 117 cases of rubella have been reported this year.