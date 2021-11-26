Friday, November 26, 2021  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Young boy climbs tree to escape anti-measles vaccination

Vaccinators failed to coax him into climbing down

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

A young boy was so scared at the possibility of getting jabbed that he climbed up a tree after seeing a team of vaccinators who arrived in a locality in Burewala to immunize children against measles and rubella.

The episode was recorded on video which went viral.

In the video, a young boy is seen climbing a tree to escape the health department team. One of the health department vaccinators tries to coax him into climbing down but the boy ignores his pleas, ensuring that he remain out of his reach.

Later, the boy's parents begged him to climbed down which he did and was eventually vaccinated.

Anti-measles and ant-rubella campaign started from November 15 and will continue until November 27 across the country.

Cases of children refusing the vaccines have been reported elsewhere in the country.

In two weeks, around 386,000 health workers will be employed. Approximately 76,000 vaccinators and 1.43 million social mobilisers will be part of the drive.

Last year, over 664 cases and four deaths were reported by measles. This year, 2,400 cases and 38 deaths have been reported so far. Meanwhile, 117 cases of rubella have been reported this year.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Anti measles and rubella campaign, child climb tree, Burewala
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
Petroleum dealers association calls off strike
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
PML-N’s Afnanullah misbehaves with SAMAA anchor on live TV
Video: Manual demolition of Karachi's Nasla Tower begins
Video: Manual demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower begins
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers' association raise hope
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers’ association raise hope
Karachi zoo director removed after death of rare white lion
Karachi zoo director removed after death of rare white lion
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
Karachi police arrest two fake ISI officers
MBBS student found dead in Larkana girls' hostel
MBBS student found dead in Larkana girls’ hostel
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of travelers from Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.