Tuesday, November 30, 2021  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Video: Thirty vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up

Dense fog causes traffic disruption in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Posted: Nov 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

At least 30 vehicles collided in a huge pile-up on motorway M2 near Kala Shah Kaku in Sheikhupura on Tuesday morning.

The multi-vehicle collision was caused by a dense fog that has hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains.

Rescue 1122 crew arrived at the spot with ambulances. Paramedics were seen tending to people with minor injuries.

Rescue officials said at least 20 people were injured and at least 10 of them were moved to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Muridke.

Motorway police and FWO staff also responded to the crash.

The motorway was blocked after the crash.

A dense fog has hit Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plains causing traffic disruptions. Sections of motorways M1, connecting Peshawar with Islamabad, M11, connecting Lahore to Sialkot, and M3 connecting Lahore to Multan were closed on Monday morning.

