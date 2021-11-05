Video: Snowfall in Dir, Kumrat and other parts of KP

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received fresh snowfall on Friday as weather conditions continue to change across the Northern Areas preparing for a cold winter.

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather turned colder from last night's rain and snowfall in the upper areas, including Dir. At least 24mm was recorded in Dir after which the temperature plunged to three degrees.

Over four to six inches of snow was recorded in Kumrat, Thal, and Lowari Tunnel.

Multiple roads were blocked and tourists have been stranded.

Chitral and its surroundings received overnight rains and snowfall in the upper areas, including Shandur, Baroghil and Kalash.

Mansehra, Abbottabad, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Nathiagali experienced snowfall along with cool winds.

Rain and thunderstorms with snowfall are expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa throughout the week.

