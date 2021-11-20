Video: Oil tanker catches fire near Karachi’s Saddar parking plaza

Corridor-III has been closed for traffic

The tanker was outside the petrol pump on the opposite side of the parking plaza when it caught fire on Saturday.

Rescue and fire services have arrived at the spot. Fire fighters are trying to put out the fire. They are using firefighting foam.

Oil from the tanker is spilling on the road. Emergencies services and police are moving people away from the spot.

Traffic police have closed the both tracks of Corridor-III near the parking plaza.