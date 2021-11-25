Video: Manual demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower begins

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If you have passed by Karachi’s Sharae Faisal recently, you would have seen that the demolition of the doomed Nasla Tower has begun. The rumble of hammers, cranes, and drills echoes in the air as a group of men raze the high-rise building.

Videos and pictures from the site show the desolate condition of the building. Now vacant and broken, the flats were once home to several families. Where are they now? We don’t know that yet. But we do know that they haven’t been compensated yet.

The demolition of the tower evoked numerous emotions in people. Twitter has been flooded with these feelings for the past two days.

“Log toot jate hain ghar banana main, tum taras nae khate bastiyan jalane main,” a person said.

I can't believe that Supreme court ordered this to destroy #NaslaTower. Why don't they order to destroy Behria Town which was constructed on poor's Land? And then they say we have independent judiciary. Yeh kaho apka bas Ghareebon pr chalta hai . pic.twitter.com/cQXlDxY6rQ — Tehseen Qasim (@Tehseenqasim) November 25, 2021

#NaslaTower

This is the best example of a worst law & society.When an investor invest in your country and your courts decide to demolish thier investment by just thier one decision .How can any foreign invester trust such a worst conditioned society?Very unlawful and immoral act. pic.twitter.com/rxyUIOkKaE — Mahboob Ahmad (@Mahboob88369243) November 25, 2021

Welcome to Pakistan where citizen suffers under injustice performed by Judiciary. They won’t charge officers who approved illegal lands and allow construction there but they make citizens suffer and demolish their homes.. dil ro raha hai Nasla Tower ko dekh kr — Saba (@ssabasays) November 24, 2021

As per Chief Justice Supreme Court orders today, Nasla Tower being demolished the manual way.



The residents have not been compensated YET!!! #NaslaTower pic.twitter.com/e0xHtKp0IM — Samir Mir Shaikh (@SamirMir) November 24, 2021

Others criticized the judiciary for its double standards. “Two properties are in one state, one was given amnesty, even SC didn't order to destroy it but on another hand, SC gave strict orders to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi, if Banni Galla was legalized then why not Nasla Tower? Where were you when it was under construction? Disgusting.”

The demolition of the building commenced Wednesday after the Supreme Court, which has been on a rampage against “encroached buildings” in the country, threatened to issue contempt notices against the Karachi commissioner if the demolition is delayed any further.

Consequently, later in the evening, bulldozers and cranes arrived at the site. The building will be demolished manually. Its responsibility has been handed over to a contractor, selected by the Office of the Karachi Commissioner. The technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the razing of the Nasla Tower.

Along with heavy machinery, approximately 50 labourers have been hired. According to SBCA, so far, 5% of the building has been demolished. It will take authorities at least two more months to completely obliterate the building.

A number of people expressed their doubts about the way the building was being demolished. Authorities have said that to prevent it from falling, jacking machines have been called in.

Rangers and police have been deployed at the site as well. Nearly 0.5km of the service road leading towards the tower has been cordoned off as well.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner requested the apex court to provide an extension of 50 days in the demolition of the building. His report was, however, rejected by the top judge.