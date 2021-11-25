Thursday, November 25, 2021  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Manual demolition of Karachi’s Nasla Tower begins

Nearly 5% of the building razed

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

If you have passed by Karachi’s Sharae Faisal recently, you would have seen that the demolition of the doomed Nasla Tower has begun. The rumble of hammers, cranes, and drills echoes in the air as a group of men raze the high-rise building.

Videos and pictures from the site show the desolate condition of the building. Now vacant and broken, the flats were once home to several families. Where are they now? We don’t know that yet. But we do know that they haven’t been compensated yet.

The demolition of the tower evoked numerous emotions in people. Twitter has been flooded with these feelings for the past two days.

Log toot jate hain ghar banana main, tum taras nae khate bastiyan jalane main,” a person said.

Others criticized the judiciary for its double standards. “Two properties are in one state, one was given amnesty, even SC didn't order to destroy it but on another hand, SC gave strict orders to demolish Nasla Tower in Karachi, if Banni Galla was legalized then why not Nasla Tower? Where were you when it was under construction? Disgusting.”

The demolition of the building commenced Wednesday after the Supreme Court, which has been on a rampage against “encroached buildings” in the country, threatened to issue contempt notices against the Karachi commissioner if the demolition is delayed any further.

Consequently, later in the evening, bulldozers and cranes arrived at the site. The building will be demolished manually. Its responsibility has been handed over to a contractor, selected by the Office of the Karachi Commissioner. The technical committee has been formed by the Sindh Building Control Authority to oversee the razing of the Nasla Tower.

Along with heavy machinery, approximately 50 labourers have been hired. According to SBCA, so far, 5% of the building has been demolished. It will take authorities at least two more months to completely obliterate the building.

A number of people expressed their doubts about the way the building was being demolished. Authorities have said that to prevent it from falling, jacking machines have been called in. 

Rangers and police have been deployed at the site as well. Nearly 0.5km of the service road leading towards the tower has been cordoned off as well.

Earlier in the day, the commissioner requested the apex court to provide an extension of 50 days in the demolition of the building. His report was, however, rejected by the top judge.

 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Nasla Tower, demolition of Nasla Tower begins, Karachi Nasla Tower, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
List of petrol pumps staying open during the strike
List of petrol pumps staying open during the strike
Pakistan’s Mubashir Rehmani named among world’s most influential researchers
Pakistan’s Mubashir Rehmani named among world’s most influential researchers
Some petrol pumps open, long lines, dealers strike for profit
Some petrol pumps open, long lines, dealers strike for profit
Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo
Rare white lion dies at Karachi Zoo
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
SC orders another demolition in Karachi on revelations from SAMAA
Defence institutions not supposed to run businesses, cinemas: SC
Defence institutions not supposed to run businesses, cinemas: SC
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
Vindication: Media cell, what media cell? Maryam Nawaz caught lying
Karachi fog delays flights, causes deadly collision
Karachi fog delays flights, causes deadly collision
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
Amir will consider Pakistan comeback if PCB contacts him
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers' association raise hope
Petrol strike: Contacts between govt, dealers’ association raise hope
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.