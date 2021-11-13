Saturday, November 13, 2021  | 7 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Video: Islamabad launches ‘first-of-its-kind’ flying food drone

It will fly at 60km per hour

Posted: Nov 13, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 13, 2021


Reporting by Farah Rabbani

The people of Islamabad won't have to wait for hours to get their food delivered anymore. Your burgers and pizzas will fly to you now. Literally!

A customised drone, the first of its kind of commercial drone in Pakistan, was used to test food delivery via air Friday. The pilot flight, PandaFly, was conducted in collaboration with the Islamabad DC's office and Foodpanda at the F9 Park.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat said that the technology will welcome a "bright future".

"Young leaders from different backgrounds connected their efforts and tested the first flight of homemade drone delivering food for kids from sweet homes orphanage," he tweeted.

The new service will enable faster deliveries, specially to customers living in peri-urban and remote areas.

The flight capacity of the drone is 60 minutes and it flies at a speed of 60km per hour. It can hold weight up to five kilogrammes. The drone will, however, provide point-to-point service. This means that it won't hand over food to the customer. The last mile of the delivery will be completed by a Foodpanda rider.

At the launch of the pilot project, Foodpanda CEO Nauman Sikander Mirza said that the company is still evaluating several technical, operational, and legal matters relating to the new technology.

"The successful test flight and delivery today [Friday] has been highly encouraging and proves we are on the right flight path."

Shafqaat has, on the other hand, assured that the government will ensure the drone is not used for any negative purposes.

He added that the district administration is working on adopting innovative technologies. A City App is on the cards too. It will provide 40 services in various sectors to the people. This will, in turn, increase Islamabad's revenue by Rs6 billion annually.

 
