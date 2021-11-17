Wednesday, November 17, 2021  | 11 Rabiulakhir, 1443
US eases travel restrictions for Pakistan as CDC indicates low level of Covid

The decision comes after cases drop in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Nov 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo—File

The United States of America has revised its travel advisory for Pakistan and has eased restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC upgraded the country to level 1.

According to the CDC, Pakistan has been upgraded from level three (High- avoid unnecessary travel) to level one (Low- can travel).

As per the notification, the CDC has indicated a low level of coronavirus in Pakistan, asking the citizens to get vaccinated with a US-authorised vaccine as their risk of contracting Covid-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower.

The coronavirus positivity rate in Pakistan dropped below 1% for the second consecutive week, the National Command and Operation Centre revealed.

The country has reported less than 300 positive cases for the fifth consecutive day.

Last month, Pakistan’s Covid positivity rate was consistently below 2% with less than 1,000 cases every day. The number of patients in hospitals has dropped as well.



