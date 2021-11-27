Two soldiers martyred in Datta Khel terror attack

An attack on a security post in the Datta Khel area of the North Waziristan district has left two soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A group of terrorists fired on the check-post on Saturday. The soldiers returned the fire, forcing the attackers to retreat.

However, two soldiers were martyred.

The ISPR identified the soldiers as Naik Rehman and Lance Naik Arif, both non-commissioned officers.

The media wing of the military has released photos of the martyred soldiers.

The security forces have launched a search operation in the area.

Data Khel is a tehsil in the North Waziristan district, which was part of erstwhile FATA before its merger with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

It has rugged terrain and dense jangles. With its higher elevation, the area remains one of the difficult to access parts of the country.

The attack came as the government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were reportedly exploring the possibility to open talks.

In an unrelated incident on Friday, unknown gunmen robbed weapons from two policemen in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan.