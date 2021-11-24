Two soldiers martyred in Balochistan terrorist attack: ISPR

Two soldiers of the Pakistan Army have been martyred in a terrorist attack on the Tump check-post area of Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said terrorists attacked a security check post which was built to stop terrorist activities.

During the intense exchange of firing, Sepoy InshaAllah, resident of Lakki Marwat and Sepoy Naseebullah who was from Kharan were martyred, said the ISPR.

“It is reminded that Pakistan’s security forces stay determined to defeat acts of cowardly terrorists, aimed at disrupting the peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” ISPR said.

On November 13, three terrorist attacks occurred on the same day.

Two soldiers were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Hoshab.

The martyred personnel were identified as Lance Naik Liaqat Iqbal and Sepoy Ramzan.

Two policemen were martyred in Bajaur after a bomb exploded near and under-construction Raghagan Dam in Tehsil Khar of Bajaur in erstwhile FATA. The policemen were reportedly deputed to guard the site.

Another device exploded in Quetta’s Nawa Kalay area wounded at least six people.

