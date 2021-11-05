Two parallel payment systems in vogue for Pak-Afghan trades

Report by Wakil-ur-Rehman

Businessmen conducting trade along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border are forced to use two parallel payment systems.

Afghanistan has been facing deepening financial crisis ever since the Taliban seized power, toppling the previous government in Kabul in mid-August this year. The crisis is becoming deeper because the country’s international accounts and assets have been frozen by the United States and other key financial institutions.

Kabul is facing an acute shortage of foreign currency, especially US dollars, to carry on normal trade with other countries. Meanwhile, the country was also unable to use normal banking channels to do the same.

At the same time, Pakistan is under immense pressure from the Financial Action Task Force or FATF and International Monetary Fund or IMF to carry out trade with transparency strictly using banking channels only.

In this situation, traders in both countries are forced to adopt dual methods for sending export and receiving import consignments.

For example, traders need two separate payment systems for sending a truck carrying cement: one for fulfilling legal requirements and the second using barter or alternate payment mode using the Hawala system.

Modes of trade payment

Usually, trade between countries is conducted via banking channels. Exporters fill an ‘E’ form and after delivery, payment is sent to the exporter’s account. For imports, traders secure letters of credit or L/C from banks besides generating an electronic import file through which the agreed upon funds could be sent abroad.

Traders in Afghanistan cannot use either of the methods explained above because its foreign assets and banking accounts are frozen, forcing traders on both sides of the border to use alternative modes of payments.

Exporters use the cash counter of the State Bank of Pakistan or SBP depositing dollars bought from the local market as payment for consignments to Afghanistan. The SBP issues ‘E’ form to exporters.

Meanwhile, importers ‘show’ dollars in their accounts equivalent to agreed upon import price, opening the electronic import files.

Real mode of payment

In reality, barter trade is being carried out by traders from both Pakistan and Afghanistan. And because normal banking channels between the two countries are inoperative, Hundi Hawala system is being used for payments in both Kabul and Peshawar.

Policies affecting trade between both countries

Pakistan is facing problems because of gains in the value of the US dollar.

The permission to buy dollars from the local market is also being misued by unscrupulous elements. They use this facility to either smuggle dollars or hoard the US currency to benefit from its rising value.

FIA is moving against such elements by keeping a strict watch on currency market dealers at Chowk Yadgar in Peshawar. They are also questioning bank officials involved in export and import from Afghanistan, making it difficult for genuine traders to carry out business deals.

Traders are also finding it difficult to buy dollars from the market for Afghan trade.

Chairman of the Land Route Standing Committee of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry or SCCI Imtiaz Ahmad Ali said that traders had no other option but to buy dollars from local market.

“Traders are not sending dollars abroad. They are depositing the foreign currency in local banks and also paying due taxes to the government. The government is not facing any kind of loss, instead it is benefiting from it,” Ali said.

According to him, all of their transactions were documented. “We keep record of how much dollars we bough from open market. Action must be taken against people who maintain no such record, without hurting bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Imtiaz Ahmad Ali said.

In a related development, the Taliban regime issued an order calling for carrying out all trade in Afghanis, badly affecting the trade quantum.

Previously, traders had the option of using either Pakistani rupee, Afghnis or US dollars for financial transactions.

Trade in Afghanis is difficult because of its volatility in value as it is almost impossible to determine the value of Afghanis against other currencies.

A while ago, Pakistan had offered to carry out trade in Pakistani rupee. Payments are limited to trades in fruits, vegetables and other products. After the Taliban imposed restrictions, it would be difficult to carry out trade using this mode too.

Chairman of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad javed Balwani said that barter system was used for trade not just with Afghanistan but other central Asian republics too.

“Because of international sanctions, barter system must be revived between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” Balwani said.

According to him, this was not just a matter of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. “This route is also used by other Asian republics and it has the potential to increase trade many times over,” Balwani said.