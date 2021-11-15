Two men arrested for murdering Malakand social activist

Reporting by Imran Khan

The Malakand police have arrested two men for murdering Muhammad Zada Agra, a social activist from Sakhakot.

At a press conference on Monday, Malakand Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq said that the murder weapon and a motorcycle have been seized from the suspects.

“The men confessed to the crime during preliminary investigations,” he revealed. “They work for a drug mafia. The police have arrested 30 drug dealers from the district. An operation is underway to crackdown against others as well.”

Malakand deputy commissioner holds a press conference to reveal findings in the murder. Photo: File

Agra was gunned down in the College Colony area of Sakhakot in Malakand last week. He had launched a campaign against the “drug mafia”. The activist’s murder spiked protests in the district. The demonstrators said Agra was given several death threats but the police refused to give him any protection.

In Facebook posts, Agra had accused Altaf Shaikh of siding with his “opponents” and said that if anything happened to him, the deputy commissioner must be held responsible. However, Agra did not name the “opponents”.

Immediately after the murder was reported, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan removed Malakand Deputy Commissioner Altaf Ahmed Shaikh and Dargai Assistant Commissioner Fawad Khattak from their positions. Khan ordered an inquiry against them as well.

Muhammad Zada Agra was a former President of the Insaf Student Federation in Malakand. Some reports have also described him as a journalist. Social media history shows that he was an outspoken person.

Awami National Party, Jamat-e-Islami, and other political parties have condemned the murder. Twitter users started the hashtag #JuticeForMuhammadZada to demand justice for Agra.