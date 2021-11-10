Twitter users can now edit tweets, but there’s a catch

Twitter users are finally getting what they have longed asked for: an edit button.

Yes, users can now make changes to the tweets before posting them. But there is a catch here. They will have to pay to get this perk.

Twitter is launching its new subscription-based service “Twitter Blue” in the United States and New Zealand today.

In June this year, Twitter Blue was rolled out in Australia and Canada.

The services are available across iOS, Android and the web for $2.99 per month and $4.49 NZD. The subscriber in Australia and Canada will have to pay $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD per month respectively to get these additional features and perks.

Twitter has said that its free service is not going anywhere and the new subscription-based service is being released in addition to the free service.

“Our hope with this initial phase is to gain a deeper understanding of what will make your Twitter experience more customized, more expressive, and generally speaking more,” said Twitter about its new services.

What are the added features in Twitter blue?

Those who sign up for a Twitter Blue subscription will get a set of added features and perks that include Bookmark Folders, Undo Tweet button, and Reader Mode.

With the bookmark folder, users can organize the content they have bookmarked into different categories.

With the Undo Tweet feature, subscribers can edit their tweets before it is posted.They will get a 30-second window in which they can edit or delete the tweet before it is published.

Then there will be Reader Mode which will make it easier to read long threads by turning them into easy-to-read text.

Twitter Blue users will also have more freedom to customize their profile on the app. They can use exclusive app icons, add colorful themes to their profile, and customize the navigation bar for quick access to various sections like inbox, profile, and bookmarks.

How can users sign up for Twitter Blue?

Twitter users in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Australia can sign up for Twitter Blue from their Profile menu.