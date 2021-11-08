Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry

Says Afghanistan facilitated the negotiations

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have reached a complete ceasefire, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed Monday. According to the Pakistan Television Network, talks between the two groups are underway as per the Constitution. "They will focus on state sovereignty, national security, peace, social and economic stability in the areas concerned," Chaudhry said. کالعدم تحریک طالبان سے آئین پاکستان کے تحت مذاکرات ہورہے ہیں۔ معاہدے کے تحت مکمل سیز فائر پر آمادگی ہوچکی ہے۔پیشرفت کو سامنے رکھتے ہوئے سیز فائر میں توسیع ہوگی۔1/2@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/aNLnVE1xH3— PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) November 8, 2021 The negotiations were facilitated by the interim Afghan government, he added. Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with TRT World, said that the government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for reconciliation. “I do not believe in military solutions,” the PM stressed. “I’m anti-military solutions. So I always believe, as a politician, political dialogue is the way ahead which I always believe was the case in Afghanistan.” Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”. We might not reach a conclusion in the end, but for now, we are in talks, the prime minister revealed. Answering a question on whether the Afghan Taliban were aiding the reconciliation process, he pointed: “Since the negotiations were taking place in Afghanistan, in that sense, yes.” Earlier, the South China Morning Post claimed that the Afghan Taliban in Kabul is trying to initiate talks between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan after Islamabad offered conditional amnesty for surrendering militants. Similarly, President Arif Alvi told Dawn News TV on September 11 that a general amnesty could be offered to the TTP. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated this in an interview on September 15 too. He said the government will be open to giving a pardon to TTP members if they promise not to indulge in terrorist activities and abide by the Pakistan law. On September 17, a TTP spokesman had dismissed Pakistan’s amnesty offer, but he did not outrightly reject talks with Islamabad. The TTP had fled to Afghanistan in 2014-15 in an attempt to evade military operations in the merged districts of Pakistan.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have reached a complete ceasefire, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry revealed Monday.

According to the Pakistan Television Network, talks between the two groups are underway as per the Constitution. “They will focus on state sovereignty, national security, peace, social and economic stability in the areas concerned,” Chaudhry said.

The negotiations were facilitated by the interim Afghan government, he added.

Last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an interview with TRT World, said that the government is in talks with some groups of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan for reconciliation.

“I do not believe in military solutions,” the PM stressed. “I’m anti-military solutions. So I always believe, as a politician, political dialogue is the way ahead which I always believe was the case in Afghanistan.”

Referring to TTP attacks on the country’s armed forces, he said that they were just a “spate of attacks”.

We might not reach a conclusion in the end, but for now, we are in talks, the prime minister revealed. Answering a question on whether the Afghan Taliban were aiding the reconciliation process, he pointed: “Since the negotiations were taking place in Afghanistan, in that sense, yes.”

Earlier, the South China Morning Post claimed that the Afghan Taliban in Kabul is trying to initiate talks between Pakistan and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan after Islamabad offered conditional amnesty for surrendering militants.

Similarly, President Arif Alvi told Dawn News TV on September 11 that a general amnesty could be offered to the TTP. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi reiterated this in an interview on September 15 too.

He said the government will be open to giving a pardon to TTP members if they promise not to indulge in terrorist activities and abide by the Pakistan law.

On September 17, a TTP spokesman had dismissed Pakistan’s amnesty offer, but he did not outrightly reject talks with Islamabad.

The TTP had fled to Afghanistan in 2014-15 in an attempt to evade military operations in the merged districts of Pakistan.

 
fawad chaudhry ttp
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
PCB considering former chairman's son for CEO post
PCB considering former chairman’s son for CEO post
Afghanistan's Malala persuades Taliban to reopen girls schools
Afghanistan’s Malala persuades Taliban to reopen girls schools
Malam Jabba ski resort closed for tourists again
Malam Jabba ski resort closed for tourists again
Pakistan, Iran to start rice barter trade
Pakistan, Iran to start rice barter trade
Abu Dhabi introduces 'western' civil marriage law for non-Muslims
Abu Dhabi introduces ‘western’ civil marriage law for non-Muslims
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
Notification issued: Federal govt lifts ban against TLP
Notification issued: Federal govt lifts ban against TLP
Daska election report, Malam Jabba ski resort, dengue cases
Daska election report, Malam Jabba ski resort, dengue cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.