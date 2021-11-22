Tribal leader among five killed in Mastung gun attack

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Five men, including a tribal leader, were killed by unidentified gunmen in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to Muhammad Ilyas, the deputy commissioner of Mastung, the attack occurred at Wali Khan Bypass where unidentified gunmen opened fire on two cars heading to Mastung from Quetta.

Local tribal leader Sardarzada Mir Mohammad Khan and his two security guards Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Yahya were killed on the spot while five others were wounded.

The injured were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital where two of the them died.

Khan was a local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The funeral prayer will be held on Monday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the attack and directed the authorities to arrest the culprits immediately.

Balochistan has faced several terrorist attacks in recent month.

A gun attack on Sunday left three coal miners dead in the Harnai district.