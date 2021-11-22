Monday, November 22, 2021  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Tribal leader among five killed in Mastung gun attack

Sardarzada Mir Mohammad Khan was a PPP member

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Five men, including a tribal leader, were killed by unidentified gunmen in the Mastung district of Balochistan.

According to Muhammad Ilyas, the deputy commissioner of Mastung, the attack occurred at Wali Khan Bypass where unidentified gunmen opened fire on two cars heading to Mastung from Quetta.

Local tribal leader Sardarzada Mir Mohammad Khan and his two security guards Mohammad Saleem and Mohammad Yahya were killed on the spot while five others were wounded.

The injured were moved to the District Headquarters Hospital where two of the them died.

Khan was a local leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party.

The funeral prayer will be held on Monday.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the attack and directed the authorities to arrest the culprits immediately.

Balochistan has faced several terrorist attacks in recent month.

A gun attack on Sunday left three coal miners dead in the Harnai district.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Mastung, firing, gun attack, Five killed, Five injured, Balochistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
India seizes China-bound cargo, PTI-TLP alliance, gas shortage in Pakistan
India seizes China-bound cargo, PTI-TLP alliance, gas shortage in Pakistan
Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Faisalabad
Massive fire breaks out at garment factory in Faisalabad
PM Khan says land worth Rs5.59 trillion encroached in Pakistan
PM Khan says land worth Rs5.59 trillion encroached in Pakistan
Fog, smog continues to disrupt life in Punjab
Fog, smog continues to disrupt life in Punjab
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
Motorcyclist crushed to death by overspeeding car on Shahrae Faisal
IMF agrees to release loan tranche, spells out tough conditions
IMF agrees to release loan tranche, spells out tough conditions
IMF loan, Justice Nisar linked audio clip, PDM meeting, T20I
IMF loan, Justice Nisar linked audio clip, PDM meeting, T20I
Taliban start paying salaries to govt employees
Taliban start paying salaries to govt employees
Three coal miners killed in Balochistan's Harnai in gun attack
Three coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai in gun attack
Several fatalities after vehicle strikes Wisconsin Christmas parade
Several fatalities after vehicle strikes Wisconsin Christmas parade
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.