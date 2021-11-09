Tuesday, November 9, 2021  | 3 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

TLP talks, sugar crisis, cricket beyond T20

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, October 9, 2021.

It is Iqbal Day. Pakistan remembers the great thinker, philosopher and poet Dr Mohammad Iqbal who was born on November 9, 1877. The day begins with a change of the guards ceremony at Iqbal Mausoleum in Lahore.

The revelation from the government that it has entered into a ceasefire agreement with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has stirred a debate in the country. Pakistan Peoples Party’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has questioned the talks with the banned outfit which, he said, was responsible for killing thousands of Pakistanis. MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui says if the government could hold talks with the TTP, why can’t it adopt a similar policy for the MQM.

Fawad: Armed forces have prerogative to hold talks with rebels

Fawad: Armed forces have prerogative to hold talks with rebels

Meanwhile, parliamentarians across the political divide appreciated the comprehensive briefing on Monday by the ISI chief on national security, foreign affairs, internal and external challenges faced by the country and expressed satisfaction over the measures taken to counter the threats and tackle the challenges ahead.

The federal government is trying to tackle the sugar crisis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered officials to put up entire sugar stock for sale in the market. He has also ordered a crackdown against hoarders.

Advisor to PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin says government plans to increase tax revenue in the upcoming years. He hinted at increasing income and sales tax saying the government would abolish all taxes but these two.

Pakistan are set to face Australia in one of the T20 World Cup semifinals on Thursday, November 11. The final would be played on November 14. However, cricket does not end here. Australia would play three test and three one day matches against Pakistan next year. The England Cricket Board also tries to make amend. Read more here.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
CCTV at Karachi school: Everyone aware of cameras, says management
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
Instagram wants to pay you $8500 for a 60-second Reel
PCB considering former chairman's son for CEO post
PCB considering former chairman’s son for CEO post
Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of V Corps
Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed assumes charge of V Corps
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
TTP, government reach complete ceasefire: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Pakistan Navy commissions stealth frigate PNS Tughril in China
Okara students forced to clean gutters, education officer suspended
Okara students forced to clean gutters, education officer suspended
Nazim Jokhio murder: Police to continue questioning PPP MPA
Nazim Jokhio murder: Police to continue questioning PPP MPA
Daska election report, Malam Jabba ski resort, dengue cases
Daska election report, Malam Jabba ski resort, dengue cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.