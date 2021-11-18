Thursday, November 18, 2021  | 12 Rabiulakhir, 1443
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released after 7 months in jail

He was booked for inciting violence

Posted: Nov 18, 2021
Posted: Nov 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

The chief of the Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Saad Rizvi has been released from jail after being held for about seven months.

He was detained on April 12 this year under the Maintenance of Public Order rules. He was taken into custody on charges of inciting violence. The TLP was banned.

Saad Rizvi and the TLP started agitating against the fresh publication of sacrilegious cartoons in a French magazine, Charlie Hebdo, last year. They were particularly incensed when French President Emmanuel Macron defended the cartoons.

The TLP started protesting against the magazine but the government entered into an agreement with the party to end their agitation.

Then in February this year the party told the government that it wanted the French ambassador expelled from Pakistan. They said that Pakistanis should boycott French products. Signs started going up on supermarket shelves where French cosmetics were sold across Pakistan.

For a second time, then, the government managed to persuade the TLP to call off its protest.

By October, however, TLP activists started a long march on Islamabad from Lahore, immediately after 12th Rabiul Awwal. They clashed with police in Lahore and stopped at Muridke on October 23 only when Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed held talks with them.

By November the TLP ban was rescinded by the government.

Who is Saad Rizvi?

Saad Rizvi is the son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, the founder of the TLP. The TLP was formed in 2016 and by the elections two years later, had received 2.2 million votes, giving the political scene a bit of a shake-up as a fresh entrant.

Khadim Hussain Rizvi passed away last November and his son took over. He was 26 years old at the time. Khadim Hussain, and indeed his son too, are known to be right-wing clerics.

This is a developing story…

