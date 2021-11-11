TLP chief Saad Rizvi among 487 removed from Fourth Schedule

Authorities have removed the name of Saad Rizvi, the chief of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as a part of the deal reached between the TLP and the federal government on October 31.

Under the deal, a ban against the TLP has already been revoked.

According to a notification issued on Thursday by the Punjab Home Department, the names of 487 people, including Saad Rizvi, have been removed from the list of the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It said that action has been taken on the police report of the districts concerned to remove the names from the Fourth Schedule.

Authorities have already taken several TLP activists off from the Fourth Schedule. So far 577 names of TLP activists have been removed from the list.

On April 16, the Punjab government had blocked the national identity card of Rizvi. A notification issued by the Punjab Home Department at the time stated that his name had been placed on the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

According to the act, any individual linked to a proscribed organisation can be restricted to limitations on travel, speech, and business.

On November 7, the federal government lifted the ban against TLP. The government said the step was taken after the Punjab government considered the TLP’s request to revoke the ban in view of “the assurance and commitment by the organization” and “the larger national interest and long term perspective to ensure that such incident do not recur in future.”

In return, the TLP protesters stopped their “long march” on Islamabad

The agreement

On October 31, the government and TLP reached an agreement after successful negotiations. The news was revealed by a negotiation team comprising Mufti Muneebu-ur-Rehman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi among others.

The details of the agreements were not revealed. Mufti Muneeb said that it was backed by TLP’s Saad Rizvi. He claimed that ‘positive’ results of the agreement would be visible to the nation next week.

Under the deal, the government released over 2,000 TLP workers from various jails in Punjab. Those released on Sunday included Allama Farooq Al-Hassan, a member of TLP shura.