Monday, November 8, 2021  | 2 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

TLP calls off protest after govt revokes ban

Party workers in Wazirabad head back to Lahore

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago

Photo: Online

Listen to the story
The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its long march on Islamabad. The marchers were stationed in Wazirabad for over two weeks waiting for the release of their leader Saad Rizvi. According to reports, TLP supporters have started packing up and will head back to Lahore within a few hours. Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has ended its sit-in in Wazirabad. The group's leader has asked the workers to head back to Lahore Masjid Rehmat ul lil Aalameen, telling them Saad Hussain Rizvi will join them before the first death anniversary of Khadim Hussain Rizvi. #TLPMarch pic.twitter.com/SIYDzQvFUa— Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) November 8, 2021 The development comes a day after the federal government issued a notification to revoke the ban on the religious party. It said that the step was being taken in view of “the assurance and commitment by the organisation” and “the larger national interest and long term perspective to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future”. TLP has been removed from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as a proscribed organisation, the notification added. The party was placed on the schedule earlier this year on April 15 by the Punjab Home Department. The agreement On October 31, the government and TLP reached an agreement after successful negotiations. The news was revealed by the government's negotiation team comprising Mufti Muneebu-ur-Rehman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi among others. The details of the agreements were not revealed. Mufti Muneeb said that it was backed by TLP's Saad Rizvi. He claimed that ‘positive’ results of the agreement would be visible to the nation next week. Under the deal, the government released over 2,000 TLP workers from various jails in Punjab. Those released on Sunday included Allama Farooq Al-Hassan, a member of TLP shura. The TLP workers had started a “long march” on Islamabad from Lahore on October 21, leaving Lahore after clashing with the police. According to AFP, at least seven policemen were killed during the clashes. The same report quoted TLP officials saying that 14 of their supporters died in the clashes with police and scores were left injured.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has called off its long march on Islamabad. The marchers were stationed in Wazirabad for over two weeks waiting for the release of their leader Saad Rizvi.

According to reports, TLP supporters have started packing up and will head back to Lahore within a few hours.

The development comes a day after the federal government issued a notification to revoke the ban on the religious party. It said that the step was being taken in view of “the assurance and commitment by the organisation” and “the larger national interest and long term perspective to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future”.

TLP has been removed from the First Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 as a proscribed organisation, the notification added. The party was placed on the schedule earlier this year on April 15 by the Punjab Home Department.

The agreement

On October 31, the government and TLP reached an agreement after successful negotiations. The news was revealed by the government’s negotiation team comprising Mufti Muneebu-ur-Rehman and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi among others.

The details of the agreements were not revealed. Mufti Muneeb said that it was backed by TLP’s Saad Rizvi. He claimed that ‘positive’ results of the agreement would be visible to the nation next week.

Under the deal, the government released over 2,000 TLP workers from various jails in Punjab. Those released on Sunday included Allama Farooq Al-Hassan, a member of TLP shura.

The TLP workers had started a “long march” on Islamabad from Lahore on October 21, leaving Lahore after clashing with the police.

According to AFP, at least seven policemen were killed during the clashes. The same report quoted TLP officials saying that 14 of their supporters died in the clashes with police and scores were left injured.

 
Punjab tlp protests
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
TLP workers, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, Wazirabad, TLP-government deal, Punjab government, TLP ban, Saad Rizvi release
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Karachi winter to last 1.5 months this year
Secret codes: A guide to access hidden content on Netflix
Secret codes: A guide to access hidden content on Netflix
In a first, PIA achieves 'perfect' EU safety score
In a first, PIA achieves ‘perfect’ EU safety score
Malam Jabba ski resort closed for tourists again
Malam Jabba ski resort closed for tourists again
Afghanistan's Malala persuades Taliban to reopen girls schools
Afghanistan’s Malala persuades Taliban to reopen girls schools
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
News channels to flash Pakistan map before 9pm bulletin: PEMRA
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
Ace dholiya Pappu Sain passes away in Lahore
Pakistan, Iran to start rice barter trade
Pakistan, Iran to start rice barter trade
Abu Dhabi introduces 'western' civil marriage law for non-Muslims
Abu Dhabi introduces ‘western’ civil marriage law for non-Muslims
Notification issued: Federal govt lifts ban against TLP
Notification issued: Federal govt lifts ban against TLP
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.