Notification issued: Federal govt lifts ban against TLP

The federal government has issued a notification to lift the ban against the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) , shortly after the federal cabinet approved a summary in this regard, SAMAA TV reported Sunday evening.

There were unverified reports on Sunday night that several TLP leaders were heading to Wazirabad to announce the end of the protests.

The federal ministry of interior issued the notification, saying the step was being taken after the Punjab government considered the TLP’s request to revoke the ban in view of “the assurance and commitment by the organization” and “the larger national interest and long term perspective to ensure that such incident do not recur in future.”

Before the notification, the federal cabinet approved the summary through circulation, without convening a meeting.

Earlier, reports suggested that some federal ministers had demanded that a cabinet meeting be convened to discuss the summary.

However, a required number of ministers granted their assent to the summary and the cabinet meeting was not called, SAMAA‘s Abbas Shabbir reported.

The approved summary was received at the federal ministry of interior, which notified the decision, according to Shabbir.

At least 7 policemen and 14 protesters were killed in clashes AFP

The TLP would be removed from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) list of banned outfits, he said.

The process is called “de-proscription” of a banned out fit.

The Punjab cabinet had sent its recommendations to end the TLP ban after its ministers approved a summary through circulation earlier in the week.

End of protest

The federal government agreed to lift the ban and release TLP activists when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and others held talks with TLP representatives on October 30 and 31. Mufti Muneebur Rehman facilitated the talks and announced the outcome at a joint press conference.

Under the deal, which has not been revealed to the public so far, the government released over 2,000 TLP workers from various jails in Punjab.

In return, the TLP protesters stopped their “long march” on Islamabad, though they continued to camp at a park in Wazirabad.

The protesters would return to their homes after the implementation of the agreement, Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced last week.

After the notification was issued on Sunday night, a number of TLP leaders, including those who were released earlier in the day or a day before, headed to Wazirabad, according TLP sources.

They were going to announce an end to the sit in, the TLP sources said.

Those released on Sunday included Allama Farooq Al-Hassan, a member of TLP shura.

The TLP workers had started a “long march” on Islamabad from Lahore on October 21, leaving Lahore after clashing with the police.

The were involved in pitched battles against police in Sadhoke and Gujranwala.

An AFP report on November 2 said at least seven policemen were killed during the clashes. The same report quoted TLP officials saying that 14 of their supporters died in the clashes with police and scores were left injured.