TLP activists freed as federal cabinet takes up agreement

PM regrets lack of unity among PTI ranks

SAMAA | - Posted: Nov 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Commuters ride past shipping containers places alongside a road in Islamabad on November 1, 2021. PHOTO AFP

The Punjab government has released hundreds of activists of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from jails as a part of a deal with the banned outfit. The development comes as the federal cabinet meets to discuss the agreement.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also called a meeting of his coalition partners later in the day to seek their support on the issue.

A day before the cabinet meeting, Khan met with key PTI leaders and expressed regret over the lack of unity among the PTI over the issue of TLP protests, SAMAA TV reported.

The government-TLP agreement, reached on Sunday, is being kept under wraps. Maulana Bashir Farooqi, who was part of the talks, has indicated that the agreement would be revealed after ten days.

TLP activists released

At least 840 TLP activists have been released from jails in Punjab, SAMAA TV reported on Tuesday.

They were being held in 15 districts after their arrests under the maintenance of public order (MPO) law, it said.

Several more TLP activists are expected to be released under the government-TLP agreement.

However, those who have been nominated in the FIRs registered during the TLP protests are not being released at the moment, sources said.

In statements issued to journalists, TLP leaders have put the numbers of released workers at more than 1,000 and claim that more would be released later in the day.

Some of the TLP leaders including Shafiq Amini and Zaheer ul Hassan have also been freed, according to TLP social media claims.

A steering committee headed by Ali Muhammad Khan, minister of state for parliamentary affairs, has been tasked to monitor the implementation.

Ali Mohammad Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday held a press conference in Islamabad with Mufti Munibur Rehman and TLP leaders and announced the agreement.

Imran Khan musters support

The federal cabinet will discuss the agreement and other issues during its meeting on Tuesday, according to a release.

The meeting is already under way.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also invited leaders from the ruling coalition that includes Mulsim League Quai-e-Azam (PMLQ), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) to Islamabad for an important meeting.

This meeting, too, would focus on the government-TLP deal.

On Monday, the prime minister held a meeting with PTI core committee leaders. He said he consented to the agreement because he did not want bloodshed in the country.

The PM said talks were the only way forward. However, he also said that PTI ministers and other senior party leaders showed a lack of unity, SAMAA’s Abbas Shabir reported.

The prime minister cited the example of MQM, whose members, he said, were always seen united when he was an MNA. 

The prime minister also told party leaders to prepare for the upcoming local government elections. 

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

