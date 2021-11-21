Sunday, November 21, 2021  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1443
Three coal miners killed in Balochistan’s Harnai in gun attack

Area has been cordoned off

Posted: Nov 21, 2021
Posted: Nov 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Three coal miners were shot dead by yet unidentified men in the Harnai district of Balochistan, local Levies officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Levies, the attack occurred at Shahrig near Harnai. They were working in Amanullah’s coal mine.

The bodies were moved to the hospital but the victims’ identification has yet to be ascertained.

Officials said the area has been cordoned off.

The incident took place at a time when youths from Harnai were protesting at the Quetta-Harnai National Highway in support of the demands of the “Harnai Bachao Tehreek” or HBT.

The protestors demand basic necessities in the district such as electricity, water, etc. They burned tires and closed the National Highway for traffic as well.

At the start of this year, On January 3, ten labourers from the Hazara community were killed after unidentified men opened fire at a coal mine in Balochistan’s Machh.

The banned Daesh (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attack.

