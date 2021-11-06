Saturday, November 6, 2021  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1443
Thirty-nine TLP workers granted bail

They were arrested after clashes with Punjab police

Posted: Nov 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Nov 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 39 mins ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Report by Arshad Ali An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted bail to at least 39 supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The development comes a week after the government reached an agreement with the religious party. The bailed leaders include Maulana Farooq ul Hassan, Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi, Pir Zaheer ul Hassan, and Maulana Sharifuddin. The court, at a hearing on Saturday, instructed the immediate release of the men. It has also instructed all the TLP workers to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each. FIRs, under sections of inciting violence and terrorism, were registered against several TLP supporters at multiple police stations in Lahore after they clashed with the Punjab police during their march on Islamabad. Eleven policemen were killed during the protests and hundreds were injured. On Tuesday, 99 TLP workers were released from the Adiala Jail. Separately, the district administration of Islamabad, too, issued release orders of 41 supporters. On November 2, the Punjab government released over 800 detained TLP workers. They were being held in 15 districts after their arrests under the maintenance of public order law. Govt-TLP agreement On Sunday, the government's team and TLP's central council achieved an agreement. The development was revealed in a press conference by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders, and Ulema. The agreement, which reportedly contains 13 points, has not been revealed to the public or the TLP protesters. PTI leaders said it will be revealed at the "right time" and that it was backed by Saad Rizvi. "As the English phrase goes… actions speak louder than words… In the next week, you will see the positive outcome of the agreement," Rehman said. According to DAWN, TLP supporters have camped at Wazirabad, near Gujranwala. They have warned that they will resume the march on Islamabad if Saad Rizvi is not released by Monday.
Report by Arshad Ali

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has granted bail to at least 39 supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. The development comes a week after the government reached an agreement with the religious party.

The bailed leaders include Maulana Farooq ul Hassan, Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi, Pir Zaheer ul Hassan, and Maulana Sharifuddin. The court, at a hearing on Saturday, instructed the immediate release of the men.

It has also instructed all the TLP workers to submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 each.

FIRs, under sections of inciting violence and terrorism, were registered against several TLP supporters at multiple police stations in Lahore after they clashed with the Punjab police during their march on Islamabad. Eleven policemen were killed during the protests and hundreds were injured.

On Tuesday, 99 TLP workers were released from the Adiala Jail. Separately, the district administration of Islamabad, too, issued release orders of 41 supporters.

On November 2, the Punjab government released over 800 detained TLP workers. They were being held in 15 districts after their arrests under the maintenance of public order law.

Govt-TLP agreement

On Sunday, the government’s team and TLP’s central council achieved an agreement. The development was revealed in a press conference by Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other PTI leaders, and Ulema.

The agreement, which reportedly contains 13 points, has not been revealed to the public or the TLP protesters. PTI leaders said it will be revealed at the “right time” and that it was backed by Saad Rizvi. “As the English phrase goes… actions speak louder than words… In the next week, you will see the positive outcome of the agreement,” Rehman said.

According to DAWN, TLP supporters have camped at Wazirabad, near Gujranwala. They have warned that they will resume the march on Islamabad if Saad Rizvi is not released by Monday.

 
