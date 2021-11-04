Technical committee recommends manual dismantling of Nasla Tower

A technical committee, formed to evaluate expressions of interest or EoI submitted by local companies for demolishing Nasla Tower, finalised its recommendations and submitted them to the Karachi commissioner.

The committee recommended manual demolition of Nasla Tower, said Bashir Siddiqui, senior director KMC anti-encroachment department. He is a member of the technical committee.

Siddiqui said that two companies were willing to manually demolish Nasla Tower.

The final decision in this regard would be taken by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Friday.

He said: “The final meeting is scheduled to be held on Friday under the Karachi commissioner in which a company for carrying out the demolition work will be finalized.

“The Karachi commissioner is likely to submit a final report in the Supreme Court on Saturday,” Siddiqui added.

The committee was given names of four companies, two of whom were ready to demolish the 15-storey residential tower manually, while two others were willing to import machinery and chemicals from abroad.

Assistant Commissioner of the Ferozabad sub-division Asma Batool told SAMAA Digital that the committee had shortlisted four companies.

They are ANI Enterprises, Mir Enterprises, Tabani Group and Grand Demolition Company.

She said: “ANI Enterprises and Mir Enterprises are ready to start manually dismantling Nasla Tower. The Grand Demolition Company and Tabani Group are ready to carry out controlled blasting.

Last week, the district administration had vacated the residential tower of all its occupants.

Notices were served by district East on October 12 after the apex court rejected a review petition against its June order.

These notices indicated that the Karachi commissioner had “to submit a report about the implementation of the Supreme Court’s instructions and ensure that the building is vacated”.

“Take notice that you are required to vacate the building i.e. Nasla Tower within 15 days,” they read.

Authorities concerned also advertised these notices in local newspapers.

Nasla Tower was declared to have been built on encroached land by the Supreme Court on June 16 this year.

Subsequently, the builder and residents filed separate review petitions to stop the authorities from demolishing it.

At a hearing on September 23, the petitioners’ lawyer argued that the construction was allowed despite lease cancellations, adding that under these circumstances, the residents were not at fault.

