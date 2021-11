Here are the stories we will be following today, November 14, Sunday.

Foreign affairs committees of both the Senate and Parliament will be meeting next week to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan. The standing committees will recommend government policies regarding recognising the neighboring country’s new Taliban rule.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed hopes details of the agreements between the government and Tehreek-e-Labbail Pakistan will be made public within seven to 10 days.

The district administration of Lahore is mulling over a new way to fight smog in the city — artificial rain. Lahore was declared the most polluted city earlier this week.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped to 0.77%. The virus claimed 11 lives in the last 24 hours.

Australia will face New Zealand today in Dubai in the T20 World Cup final.

Two policemen and two soldiers were martyred and over six wounded in multiple attacks on security personnel in Quetta, Bajaur, and Hoshab Saturday.

Car prices increase

Toyota and Hyundai increased their car prices on popular models earlier this year. The new prices will be applicable after November 10 (Toyota) and December 1 (Hyundai).